A video of a young Ghanaian man speaking about becoming a UCC student has gone viral

This comes after he lamented the size of his room and pointed out some issues that needed to be fixed

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the concerns raised by the young man

A young man who has gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is trending after he posted a video showing the room he was assigned in his hall of residence

Known on TikTok as @kelvino129, the young man on January 5 posted a video of himself in his room, announcing that he is an Oguaa Hall resident.

He then gave his opinion of the accommodation facility, stating that the room was not very spacious, especially considering that it would be accommodating four students.

He also lamented that the fan was broken and wondered about the humid conditions his roommates would face if they decided to cook or prepare food in the room.

UCC releases 2025/2026 Academic Schedule

UCC, meanwhile, in line with its academic activities, has made public the 2025/2026 academic calendar.

As part of this, a virtual orientation was organised for the newly admitted students on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Matriculation is scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026, with lectures commencing on Monday, January 12, 2026, and ending on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The end-of-semester exams for the new entrants will be conducted from Monday, March 30, 2026, and conclude on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Students will vacate the campus on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps react to concerns by UCC student

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the concerns raised by the young student, with many urging him to forward his grievances to the hall authorities.

Loseyi stated:

"Oguaa deɛ sɛ kitchen."

De-lor opined:

"You can go and report the fan issue; it will be fixed for you."

EDEM THE BALLER indicated:

"Yooo man, you’re not the first student here. We’ve been here like four years."

Ayb added:

"At first, it was to be occupied by just two people, but as the population of the school increased, the number of occupants increased to four. Sorry, dear."

Tania! commented:

"We survived; please, you will survive."

LUNiT opened:

"Eeiii, you people have bought bottled water. The semester is going to be long ooo."

GODFRED OSEI POKU reported:

"You go explain tire. You are not offering a good program; you dey want supanuation."

tonypoll stated:

"You are not serious. I remember the first day I entered Room 501, last floor Charlie. Now a teacher at a SHS."

