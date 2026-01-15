Kwadwo Sheldon is trending following his comments after Nigeria’s semi-final loss to Morocco

The YouTuber defended Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea, stating that his officiating on the day was good

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on Kwadwo Sheldon’s statement about Daniel Laryea

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has jumped to the defence of Daniel Laryea after he officiated the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

This comes after he shared his thoughts on the crucial encounter that saw Morocco defeat Nigeria on penalties to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon defends Daniel Laryea amid criticisms over officiating in Nigeria’s AFCON defeat. Image credit: @Kwadwo Sheldon/Facebook, @Paul Ellis/Getty Images

In a viral video, Kwadwo Sheldon, who seemed very excited, dismissed claims by disgruntled Nigerians that Daniel Laryea's officiating was poor and biased towards Morocco.

He opined that such accusations were unfounded and motivated by frustration over Nigeria losing the match.

He then rated Daniel Laryea’s performance 10 out of 10, adding that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) recognised the competency of the Ghanaian referee and appointed him accordingly.

“Wait, look at Nigeria’s complaints about the referee’s performance. That was a 10 out of 10 performance. That was a masterclass display of refereeing. What are you talking about? Are you better than the referee? Do you know better than CAF who appointed him to lead the match? Do you have CAF referee licenses?”

He concluded by urging Nigerians to be gracious in defeat instead of blaming the Ghanaian referee.

“No AFCON for you. No AFCON trophy for you. Take your L and bounce.”

Morocco advances to the finals of the 2025 AFCON after defeating Nigeria in semi final stage. Photo credit: @Gettty Images

Morocco to face Senegal in AFCON finals

Morocco will now face Senegal in the 2025 AFCON final, who also defeated Egypt at Tangier Grand Stadium on Wednesday, January 14. Morocco will be hoping to win their second AFCON trophy after last winning it in 1976.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final is set to take place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 5,000 likes and 50 comments.

Reaction to Sheldon’s assessment of Daniel Laryea

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about Daniel Laryea’s performance in the semi-final clash.

Obaapa Nana AKUA Nhyirisikapa stated:

“Guys, we are sorry, but our referee didn’t play the penalty. Stop blaming us please 🙏🏻. All the best next time.”

bronxdennyz added:

“Why don’t Nigerians say this? This same referee rejected a penalty for Morocco.”

Haggai Musi opined:

“I was so impressed with the level of professionalism.”

