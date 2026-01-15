Real Madrid, 15-time European champions, were knocked out of the Copa el Rey by second-division side Albacete

The game was decided in the dying minutes as Albacete’s Jefte scored the winner after Real Madrid’s late equaliser seemed to force extra time

Dani Carvajal admited the team has “hit rock bottom” and promises a season turnaround, adding tension and intrigue for fans

Following Real Madrid’s shock exit from the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, January 14, captain Dani Carvajal did not mince words in the mixed zone, describing the team as having “hit rock bottom” and issuing a stark warning about the urgent need to “turn the season around.”

Carvajal was quick to apologise to the Madridista faithful after the 3-2 defeat to second-division side Albacete, which saw Los Blancos eliminated in the round of 16. He admitted the squad was “falling short of expectations.”

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal slams the team's Copa del Rey exit against Albacete. Image credit: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium, the Real Madrid defender said:

“We still have two major competitions to fight for. The team is not at its best, and we all need to work harder and give more.”

The Madrid captain did not shy away from a candid critique:

“We’ve hit rock bottom. Being knocked out by a Segunda side is tough, but credit where it’s due, they played well. Starting tomorrow, we must conduct a thorough self-assessment. The message is clear: we are not performing at the level this club demands, and we must step up.”

Carvajal also delivered a pointed reminder to the squad and fans alike:

“There is still time to turn this season around. On behalf of the team, I apologise to our supporters. We know we are not meeting the standards of Real Madrid, but we are fully committed to working tirelessly over the coming months to reverse this situation.”

Albacete beat Real Madrid 3-2

According to Flashscore, the La Liga 2 side opened the scoring through Javi Villar in the 42nd minute, only for Franco Mastantuono to level for Real Madrid just before the break.

However, Jefte restored the hosts’ lead in the 82nd minute and then sealed a dramatic victory after Gonzalo Garcia’s 91st-minute strike had appeared to send the 15-time European champions into extra time.

Kylian Mbappe, as well as several other key players, missed the game for Real Madrid as Alvaro Arbeloa's reign began badly.

Fans react to Real Madrid's Cup defeat

Following Wednesday's Copa del Rey loss, lots of Real Madrid fans took to X to share their disappointment, with some of the comments stated below.

O Ramos: '''I am m from Madrid and I'm glad, screw the board and the bunch of little brats in the locker room. Now you're blaming Xavi Alonso again instead of Feicius and the whole gang of spoiled brats.''

Abdul Hassan: ''Example we brought Castero in ..i expected the instruction to be to for him to have many touches as well..all we did was go sideways ..there's potential let's get it right and players need to play for our "Badge"#hala madrid.''

OH Figueroa: ''This Real Madrid is pathetic; they look more like a lower-table club. They don't compete; they dominate matches but end up losing. A poor debut for Arbeloa.''

Former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Arbeloa reveals Alonso's parting words

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alvaro Arbeloa had disclosed what Xabi Alonso told him following Real Madrid's decision to part ways with him.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss was shown the exit after Los Blancos' recent Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona.

Source: YEN.com.gh