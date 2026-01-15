Daniel Laryea’s Instagram account was taken down after being mass-reported by Nigerian fans following the AFCON semi-final defeat to Morocco

The goalless 120-minute clash ended in a penalty shootout, with several refereeing decisions sparking outrage on social media

A first-half yellow card shown to Calvin Bassey was widely criticised, as many Nigerian supporters believed the foul should have gone the other way

Daniel Laryea’s Instagram account has reportedly been taken down after being mass-reported by Nigerian fans following Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco in the AFCON semi-final.

The Ghanaian referee was in charge of the heavyweight last-four clash, which ended goalless after 120 minutes before Morocco edged the Super Eagles in a tense penalty shootout.

Daniel Laryea’s Instagram Taken Down After Nigerian Fans React to AFCON Semi-Final Defeat

Source: Getty Images

Played in front of a raucous home crowd in Rabat, the contest was tightly fought, with both sides creating chances but failing to find a breakthrough in open play.

Morocco controlled large spells of possession, while Nigeria relied on pace and physicality on the counterattack. Goalkeepers Yassine Bono and Stanley Nwabali produced several key saves to keep the match level through extra time.

However, much of the post-match discussion on social media centred on the referee’s performance. Nigerian supporters expressed frustration over a number of decisions, claiming officiating calls went against their team at crucial moments.

One incident that drew particular attention was a first-half yellow card shown to Calvin Bassey. Many Nigerian fans felt the foul should instead have been awarded against Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, arguing that the decision disrupted Nigeria’s momentum.

After the penalty shootout defeat, angry supporters reportedly flooded Laryea’s Instagram page with comments.

Shortly afterwards, the account was taken down, with reports suggesting it followed multiple complaints and mass reporting from disgruntled fans.

The incident has once again highlighted the intense scrutiny faced by referees in high-stakes AFCON matches and the growing impact of social media reactions following major tournament decisions.

