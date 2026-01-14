Ghanaian Facebook user Nana Frimpong Ziega has allegedly revealed details about properties owned by the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his first wife.

This news came after German-based Ghanaian, Akosua Serwaa, filed an appeal to be declared the only legal wife of the late musician.

Late Daddy Lumba allegedly owns a school

The late legendary artist Charles Kwadwo Fosu, whose funeral was held on December 13, 2025, in Kumasi at Heroes Park, reportedly owned several properties in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

According to a post by blogger Nana Frimpong Ziega, the Makra Mo hitmaker invested in various businesses to build generational wealth for his 11 children born to different women.

The blogger listed four businesses allegedly co-owned by the late singer and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who was notably absent at the funeral.

The properties allegedly include a pure water factory, a ginger farm, a palm farm, a catfish farm, and a school. Though he did not disclose the name or location of the school, Ziega claimed it has been running successfully for years and serves hundreds of students in an undisclosed part of Ghana.

Florence Obinim prays for Akosua Serwaa

Gospel musician Florence Obinim has publicly pledged her support for Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba.

Florence, the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim of The International God's Way Church, prayed for divine guidance and grace as Akosua seeks legal justice and control over her late husband’s properties.

In a trending video, the two women were seen kneeling and holding hands as they prayed fervently together.

