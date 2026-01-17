A roasted plantain seller is trending for all the right reasons on social media after a video of him working went viral

The man, during an interview, opened up about what inspired him to venture into selling roasted plantain

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended him for using his story to inspire the youth

An enterprising Ghanaian man who makes a living as a roasted plantain seller has caught the attention of many due to his unique approach to his work.

He goes about his job as though he works in a corporate setting, neatly dressed in a shirt and tie while selling his items.

The man, in an interview with Adom TV, said his decision to his inspiration to venture into the roasted plantain business was on a vision he had years ago.

He then indicated that his decision to venture into the roasted plantain business is one he does not regret due to the gains he has made.

When questioned by the interviewer on whether the business is profitable, he immediately answered in the affirmative.

“Initially, sales were very good. On good days, I could make GH¢500 in profit. In recent times, things have changed, but we are still able to make ends meet. The market is not like it used to be, but by God’s grace, people still buy,” he told the interviewer.

Quizzed again on whether he has plans to expand the business or teach others the skill of roasting plantain so they can earn a decent living, the married man and father of three answered yes, but bemoaned the hurdles and stress involved in carrying out that mandate.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the roasted plantain seller speaking about his work had generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps commend the roasted plantain seller

Social media users who reacted to the touching story of the roasted plantain seller commended him for using his lived experience to motivate others.

@yaw_dwarkwaa commented:

“God bless this enterprising man. For me, one thing this teaches me is that once you put your heart into something and work diligently, you will succeed.Thank you”

@Lonely stated:

“How can you say this was a vision?”

@RoseTettedzie indicated:

“I know this man very well paa.”

