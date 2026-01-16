Ghanaian twins have become a source of motivation after a video showcasing their benevolent gesture surfaced

This comes after they led a donation exercise during which they presented items to newborn twins who had lost their mother

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the Ghanaian twins for their kindness

Patrick Mensah and Frederick Mensah, identical Ghanaian twin brothers and teachers, put smiles on the face of an elderly Ghanaian woman after a video of their kind gesture towards newborn twins went viral

It all happened after they opted to lead a donation exercise in a bid to support the newborn babies whose mother passed away during childbirth.

Ghanaian twin brothers Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah donate some items donate items to newborn twin babies who lost their mum Photo credit: @twinsdiaries/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Their desire to raise funds to support the babies did not go unnoticed, as donors stepped in to provide the needed funding for the donation.

A heartwarming video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @twinsdiaries captured the moment the twin brothers visited relatives of the babies to present the items.

The items included baby diapers, baby formula, food, water, clothes, and other essentials.

In addition, they renovated a room in the house and donated GH¢5,000 to an elderly woman, a relative of the twins, to help cater for their upkeep.

Onlookers who thronged the house to witness the beautiful gesture were left in awe as the donation was made.

Ghanaian twin brothers Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah have led a campaign to support struggling parents. Photo credit: @twinsdiaries/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Patrick Mensah and Frederick Mensah, who have been embarking on such acts for years, told YEN.com.gh that their desire to do these things is premised on the quest to assist persons in need

“We were inspired to start this philanthropic initiative by our own story. We didn’t come from a well-to-do family. When we were very young, we found it difficult to pay our school fees and buy uniforms,” they said.

At the time of writing this report, the emotional video had raked in over 10,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians praise the twin brothers

Social media users who took to the video’s comment section showered praise on the twin brothers for the generosity exhibited towards the newborns.

@mohammedabubaka73m commented:

“Hmmmmm, this one shouldn’t have happened. Yaa Allah, please have mercy on our mothers.”

@nancyopoku672 added:

“My prayers go to you guys. May you not break down in life, and may you be successful in everything you do.”

@CharlesGodIsMyDestiny commented:

“Big bros, my dear God will continue to protect and promote you. You are forever richly blessed with good health, long life, joy, and peace. Amen.”

@boyeowusuenoch indicated:

“Dear Lord, please may your divine protection continue to be with Twins Diaries for the risks and sacrifices they make to change lives.”

@AmaBeauty added:

“God richly bless you people, and you will never lack in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Father of triplets abandons wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man abandoned his wife, Gloria Teye, after she delivered a set of triplets.

Samuel Boateng, a 36-year-old barber, left his young wife after she gave birth to three baby boys.

At the time, the couple were already parents to four children.

Source: YEN.com.gh