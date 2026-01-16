An Aboboya rider spoke of the satisfaction he gets from his line of work in a recent video.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

According to the unnamed rider, he can make up to GH¢500 per day in his job carting refuse in his aboboya, which is a tricycle with a bucket for cargo.

Proud Aboboyaa Rider Rakes in Cash Daily From His Menial Job: “I Make More Than GH¢500”

Source: TikTok

This interaction in the suburb of Accra was shared on TikTok by The Africa Xperience.

He also said he owned the tricycle he used for work, which allowed him to save GH¢1,500 per month.

When asked about perceptions about his line of work and the potential for people to look down on him, he said it didn't bother him.

"I don’t mind them because I know what I am doing... We are trying small small."

The rider also said he was married with a child up north.”

The comments section of the video was replete with context about the downside and upside of his line of work.

For one, one commenter noted that it was unlikely he was paying tax.

"And they don’t pay tax. But the government will tax the person collecting 1000gh salary. Our tax system is really poor."

Others highlighted the fact that his purported earnings were far above the average Ghanaian's.

For example, the average public sector salary was pegged at GH¢2,594 in 2025.

"He makes more than a graduate teacher hɛɛɛ ghana"

There was some scepticism about the amounts he mentioned, but some people in the comments backed his claim.

Others said they were in a similar line of work and made similar amounts daily despite seemingly being looked down upon.

"My brother in the north is also riding okada and makes 900 to 1,000 in a day, that work has money no be easy but people don't value them."

"Please please please don’t spoil our business because I am Aboboyaa driver and I even save more than that but I don’t let them know."

19-year-old bonnet maker discloses profits

Esther Jewish, a 19-year-old whomanages a hair accessory brand called The Jew Store, which recently gained attention for her trade.

The young lady disclosed that she earned GH₵5,975 in a week from making and selling hair accessories, including bonnets, scrunchies and others.

In a video, she gave a breakdown of all the orders she received in one week. She stated the number of orders and the amount paid for each item.

19-year-old Esther Jewish says she earns GH₵5,975 in a week from making bonnets and other hair accessories. Photo credit: @the.jew.store

Source: Instagram

Esther Jewish, also shared a video which showed her making everything herself. She cuts and sews the accessories without help from any employee. She packages all the orders and handles other administrative roles as well.

Man abroad happily works as borla man

YEN.com.gh reported that a man who works as a garbage collector abroad shared a video of himself working on TikTok, and he had a bright smile on his face.

In the video, the young man could be seen fetching garbage bins from houses to the garbage truck to offload them.

Source: YEN.com.gh