Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, expressed frustration at the amount of money he spent on electricity in less than a month

According to the revered blogger, he had spent four times what he used to spend on his household power in comparison

Social media users took to the comments section to react to ZionFelix's words and the high cost of power in the country

Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, has lamented the cost of electricity and how much he spent on power in less than a month.

The blogger said he had returned to Ghana in December 2025 and had bought prepaid electricity four times already.

In a video, he gave all four receipts to his co-host to look at and share the details with their viewers.

The first GH¢1,000 was bought on December 17, 2025, with another purchase on December 26, 2025, after the first prepaid amount was finished.

After seven days, which was on January 2, 2026, ZionFelix bought another GH¢1,000 worth of electricity, and the same amount again on January 11, 2026.

The blogger wondered why he had spent so much on electricity in less than a month, lamenting the cost of household power.

Reactions to ZionFelix's complaint over power cost

@AcheampongHarry said:

"Bro, this is not a matter of new meter oo, it's your government that has increased the electricity tariffs by almost 30%😂."

@IshmaelBekoe wrote:

"The electricity matter deɛ we for talk inside paaa. It is too much."

@malcolm_kyei said:

"It happened to me too, what I used to buy that could take us to like every 26th of each month got finished on the 10th of January."

@Datkuebonogirl wrote:

"Zion Felix de3 he go go through am more than anybody. The YouTube money has reduced because of exchange rates and electricity tariffs have increased, so I really understand the rant."

@youngbaron21 said:

"Zion Felix needs to understand that the electricity used in his office is under the commercial category, not domestic. Commercial customers have different rates from domestic customers."

@docta_red wrote:

"There’s no consistency in the number of days. This clearly shows there’s a problem that needs to be investigated, or you have an agenda. When there was an increment, we just regulated our fast freezing and sometimes off the deep freezer during the day. It further extended the days for us."

@iamqwhedjo said:

"I purchased 100gh worth of prepaid electricity just last Sunday. Tuesday dawn, it got finished, I loaded 50gh that same dawn, by evening time it got finished again. That very Tuesday evening, I bought 100gh and called my electrician to complain. Asked me to put off most of the things I use till when he comes to check. The following morning, I checked the meter, and the remaining balance was 80gh by afternoon when he came to check it was 55gh. After checks, he realised “the earth” wire was faulty. That earth wire was the one draining me. Zion should check his, too, maybe."

@greatguy112 wrote:

"How many kilowatts did you use? What electrical equipment do u have? What's their energy consumption and rating you pay for what you consume? Be energy efficient, you will save money."

