Popular Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Kissi Debrah drew widespread attention online after revealing how much he was paying for electricity each month

He shared videos of himself celebrating after his ECG power was disconnected, describing it as a relief from the “burden” of paying GH¢10,000 monthly

In his excitement, he noted that the disconnection gave him a chance to appreciate his solar installations and explore alternative energy options

One of Ghana’s most popular bloggers, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, caught the online spotlight after opening up about the hefty electricity bills he had been paying.

Ameyaw Debrah celebrates after his ECG meter was disconnected, explaining he was paying GH¢10,000 every month. Image credit: Ameyaw Kissi Debrah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post that quickly drew reactions, Ameyaw revealed he had been paying almost GH¢10,000 monthly to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), a burden he described as “drenching him to the brim.” He noted that the excessive billing had been ongoing since July last year, leaving him both frustrated and reflective about his energy usage.

However, the tone quickly shifted to one of joy and appreciation as he shared that ECG had disconnected his power supply. Far from being dismayed, Ameyaw found a silver lining in the situation.

He wrote, “Thanks to ECG disconnecting my supply today, I’ve finally seen the beauty of my solar installations in the garden. Usually, with the house lights on, I don’t get to appreciate it like this. There’s a blessing in most misfortunes,” adding a laughing emoji to punctuate his lightheartedness.

The disconnection, he explained, allowed him to explore alternative energy sources, particularly solar, and to enjoy the unique charm of his home in natural light.

While he didn’t elaborate on the exact reason for ECG’s disconnection, his focus remained on the positive side of the experience.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to Ameyaw Debrah ECG bills

Ameyaw’s post resonated with many online, sparking discussions about electricity billing, renewable energy, and finding silver linings in everyday challenges. Several Ghanaians reacting to the post are below:

Firandy Consults wrote:

"But ghc10,000 a month di3 eeii.. Are you manufacturing steel in your house?"

Prince Yeboah commented:

"In every disgrace, there's Grace."

Emz Multimedia added:

"Snr, you dey do cold store for house abeg. I’m asking for a friend, Ameyaw Debrah."

Abdul Salam Alhassan shared:

"John Dramani Mahama, come to our friend's aid if not heat will kpai him tonight ."

Rocky Asare added:

"Console urslf this flower has been there, and you never admired it until today ."

Lord Ambrose shared:

"There are blessings in most misfortunes i tell you, bro."

Aaliyah Benson wrote:

"As funny as it may seem, there's still a lesson in this. People only see your value after they've lost what they thought they could never lose."

Netizens baffled as homeowner attaches 'Yesu Mogya,' to an ECG meter, claiming it will regulate electricity usage and reduce costs Image credit: EDHUB/X, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Source: YEN.com.gh