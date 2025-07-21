Twin Ghanaian influencers, Twins Diaries, donated baby items and GH₵40,000 to support twin infants in Konongo

The babies lost their mother during childbirth and are now being cared for by their grandmother

Their father allegedly abandoned them, prompting an emotional outpouring after the creators shared their story

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Twin Diaries, the celebrity twin brothers, have touched hearts on social media by supporting twin babies who tragically lost their mother during childbirth.

Celebrity twin brothers, Twin Diaries, step in to support twin babies who lost their mother at birth, with GH₵40k and other essential items.Photo credit: @twindiaries (X)

Source: Twitter

In a touching post shared on X, the creators, @twinsdiaries, disclosed that the baby twins, now six months old, were left in the care of their grandmother in Konongo, Ashanti Region, following their mother's untimely passing.

Moved by the story, the influencers mobilised resources and donated a wide range of essential supplies for the infants, including baby diapers, formula, clothes, and more.

“We have donated all these to the twins in Konongo who lost their mom,” they wrote in their post.

Content creators donate to orphaned twins

Beyond material items, the duo also gave out GH₵40,000, a portion of which will be saved in the bank to help secure the children’s future.

According to them, part of the funds will also be used to set up a lucrative business for the children’s grandmother. This, they said, would enable her to earn a sustainable income and care for the babies properly.

Twin babies in Konongo, Ashanti Region, receive donations and support from content creators, Twins Diaries, following the passing of their mother during delivery. Photo credit: @twinsdiaries (X).

Source: Twitter

Their post read:

“Money will be saved at the bank for the future well-being of the kids! Grandma will set up a lucrative business to earn profit in order to take care of the kids.”

Photos accompanying the post showed several containers of baby food, detergent, and clothes being presented to the family.

See the post below.

According to the grandmother, the father of the children refused to take responsibility, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Watch the moment the grandmother shared their tragedy with the content creators:

Reactions pour in over the twins' donations

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KwekuAfloat wrote:

"That's so nice. 💯"

@adukwadwotieku said:

"You're doing a good job, may you reap what you sow."

@PrincTrump99 commented:

"The kids are already blessing you guys. See dem tapping your shoulders and praying for you. @1BongoIdeas will rather be doing lalasulala from de rich and jam those who refuse to give him. He and @gyaigyimii have never been seen doing such things, maybe dey do it secretly de3 a."

@yaw_god_did said:

"God bless you guys. Please, they shouldn’t allow the father to come close to them. I saw a similar situation on Nigeria twitter."

@EvulJoey said:

"All these items? Including 40k? U guys are blessed. Keep pushing your philanthropic works. You’d soon be recognised. God bless u, guys."

Ghanaian philanthropist donates to Nsawam prison

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ohenewaa Akyea, CEO of MiemieCode, led a donation campaign at the Female Wing of Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The initiative, done through her Mie En Mie Foundation, provided hygiene items and electronics for female inmates.

A trending video captured the moment Ohenewaa and her team stood at the prison gate with the donations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh