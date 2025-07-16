Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

People

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
Suzzy Pinamang has warmed many hearts on social media after a video of her flaunting her looks after her eye surgery emerged on the internet.

The young lady who lost her sight several months ago, after her classmate accidentally shot her in the face, could not hide her joy in the video.

Suzzy Pinamang flaunts her gorgeous new look as she dances in video. Image source: Suzzy Pinamang
Clad in a white laced dress and wearing beautiful spectacles, Suzzy beamed with excitement as she joyfully sang along to the lyrics of a song.

She looked grateful to God and, especially, Ibrahim Mahama, who sponsored her eye surgery abroad.

Watch the video of Suzy Pinamang singing joyfully in her spectacles below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

