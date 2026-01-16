Media personality Vim Lady has advised Akosua Serwaa following her trending jubilating video

She said Daddy Lumba's first wife should instead focus on the late highlife musician's will

Social media users took to the comments section to react to Vim Lady's advice to Akosua Serwaa

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has reacted to the numerous videos of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, after she came back to Ghana.

Vim Lady advises Akosua Serwaa to stop jubilating and focus on Daddy Lumba’s will, after a video of the musician's first wife went viral. Credit: @the BBC Ghana/ @gregdomphotography_official

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Vim Lady said the meet-and-greets, fanfare, and other activities are not needed.

Instead, she advised that Akosua Serwaa use that energy to contest Daddy Lumba's will.

Vim Lady advises Akosua Serwaa over will

The media personality explained that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, together with their children, may be entitled to the late musician's properties.

In the unlikely case that Daddy Lumba did not leave a will behind, Vim Lady said that the intestate succession law would then come into effect.

"In case Daddy Lumba didn't leave any will, which I doubt, the intestate succession law may be applied to share the properties."

According to Vim Lady, the court considers several factors when making a final judgement, and the circulating videos could anger the judges.

"The reason why I'm saying Akosua Serwaa should stop jubilating is that it can anger the judge. Judges look at a lot of things to give judgment, and what is going on could influence the judge's final judgment," the media personality explained.

Watch the Instagram video of Vim Lady's comments below.

Reactions to Vim Lady advising Akosua Serwaa

Some media users left comments under the video of Vim Lady, sharing their views on her advice to Daddy Lumba's first wife.

aj.mora wrote:

"Eii so people can't show love in peace. Who is even talking about properties? Boi nobody knows why Maame Serwaa came, and they have started jumping into conclusions. The devil runs when nobody is chancing!"

Akuaasantewaa added:

"Maame, sit somewhere. Funeral is not yet done, appeal court not done, you're here talking about will."

Akosua Serwaa receives a warm welcome from supporters in Ghana, with Vim Lady believing her actions are unnecessary. Photo credit: @the BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

gracy1_yaa wrote:

"So, who asked Afia for explanation??"

beautifulfinds_mdkgh wrote:

"Which court? The same court that rejected her marriage certificate? The court that changed its verdict within 30 minutes and demanded for 2 billion within 2 hours? Hmm, she should just go and listen to what the will states and add 'Duabo' to it if she feels cheated, simple."

Below is a Facebook video of Akosua Serwaa receiving a warm welcome to Ghana:

Akosua Serwaa welcomed by supporters

YEN.com.gh also reported that Akosua Serwaa was welcomed by a large crowd who referred to themselves as Team Legal Wives, as she returned to Ghana from her home base in Germany amid ongoing legal battles.

Daddy Lumba's first wife sparked controversy by waving a banner, which bore the image of a marriage certificate, as her convoy passed through a crowd of people while departing Kumasi's Prempeh I International Airport.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh