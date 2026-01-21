A lovely birthday message Nii Noi Nortey sent to his wife few weeks before he stabbed her has surfaced online

The former NPP parliamentary candidate at the time described his wife as a beautiful and lovely person he admires

Social media users who saw the message shared their thoughts and wondered what went wrong in the family in less than a month

A birthday message written by a former NPP parliamentary candidate, Nii Noi Nortey, to his wife to mark her milestone a few weeks before he stabbed her has surfaced online.

The message showed how much Nii Noi Nortey loved and valued his wife, Mrs Gilda Adjoa Nortey.

Nii Noi Nortey writes a lovely birthday message to his wife a few weeks before he stabbed her.

On December 21, 2025, Nii Noi Nortey shared a post on Facebook celebrating his wife as she marked her birthday. He described her as beautiful and prayed for God's blessings for her.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful and lovely wife, Mrs Gilda Adjoa Nortey. May the good Lord continue to bless you and grant your heart's desires. I know I’ve been a handful, but you have always been there for me. Today myself and the kids want to say a big thank you for always. I love you so much."

Details of Valentino Nii Noi Nortey’s arrest

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey allegedly stabbed his wife, Gilda Adjoa Nortey, after a heated argument that resulted in violence. According to social media blogger SelTheBomb (@selthebomb), the NPP stalwart was arrested at his base in Pennsylvania, with his wife currently in critical condition.

Also, according to MyJoyOnline, the NPP politician has been remanded into custody at the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail by Magisterial District Judge David Judy on grounds of the seriousness of the case and the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Criminal charges slapped on Nii Noi Nortey include criminal attempt, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Reactions to Nii Noi's message to his wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the sweet birthday message Nii Noi Nortey sent to his wife. The comments are below:

Akosua Nyarko Sika said:

"What could have happened within 4 weeks for such a misfortune to befall this family? Dammnnn."

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe responded:

"Sad!"

Ebenezer Yeboah wrote:

"Just 4 weeks ago. This is sad 😭."

Awurama Frimpomaa said:

"Awww hmmm. Anger is one of the destructive tools the devil uses a lot these days, hmm."

Jeffery Kumi-Donkor wrote:

"Sometimes, just sometimes. May God be with you all."

U.S ICE agents arrest Ken Ofori-Atta over immigration issues.

Ken Ofori-Atta detained by ICE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested by US US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday, January 5, 2026, over immigration status issues.

He was detained at the Caroline Detention Centre, a repurposed jail in Virginia. The facility has the capacity to hold 120 detainees with criminal records and can accommodate up to 336 people in total.

According to Manasseh Azure Awuni Ofori-Atta's arrest seemed like a targeted operation.

