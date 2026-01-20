Kantanka is trending in the wake of news that popular American streamer iShowSpeed will be coming to Ghana

The automobile company has sent a heartwarming message to the streamer, announcing plans made for his visit

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have commended Kantanka Automobile for being intentional in seeking global recognition

Kantanka Automobile has reacted to news that famous American streamer iShowSpeed will be visiting Ghana.

The 20-year-old, as part of his tour dubbed Speed Does Africa, will see him visit 20 African countries.

Kantanka Automobile sends a message to IShow Speed ahead of his trip to Ghana. Photo credit: @SpeedUpdates1/X, @kwadwo.safo.studios/X

Source: UGC

In the wake of this, Ghanaians have called on the local automobile company, Kantanka Automobile, to take advantage of his tour to promote their brand globally.

In response, Kantanka Automobile has shared feedback on the company’s plans in anticipation of the American streamer’s trip.

In a now-viral video, Nana Kwadwo Safo, a promoter of the automobile company, standing at their showroom, spoke about the company’s readiness to make iShowSpeed’s trip to Ghana a memorable one.

He also discussed the desire of the automobile company to engage with the Ghanaian authorities regarding the planned visit.

"iShowSpeed, do well to come to Ghana, and when you come, visit Kantanka Automobile’s showroom," he said.

Founder of Kantanka Automobile, Apostle Safo Kantanka, passes away. Photo credit: @Kantanka TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"When you come here, I would want you to drive a Kantanka. In Ghana, we build cars."

Nana Kwadwo Safo flaunted the cars on display at the showroom, including the Kantanka K71 Pro, the Kantanka Omama pickup truck, and the Kantanka Onantefuo.

iShowSpeed has so far visited numerous African countries such as Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

An update on the X page of iShowSpeedHQ on January 20 indicated that the 20-year-old has now arrived in Senegal.

At the time of writing, the video had over 5,000 likes and 20 comments.

It was captioned:

"iShowSpeed will be visiting Ghana very soon, and we created a video inviting him to the Kantanka showroom and the plant to let him know Ghana has a car-assembling company."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Kantanka’s disclosure

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on Kantanka Automobile’s plans.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Wow, this is a good initiative, and I commend Kantanka Automobile for making the move to ensure the brand goes global. I’m sure Speed will be excited."

Fredoline reacted:

"Still, communication might be a problem for the Kantanka team."

naasasha reacted:

"Yes, this is what I was saying… I love this for us."

Kwame Makafui replied:

"Kantanka shouldn’t let this opportunity slide."

Sarfowaa Paulina opined:

"Of course, we need iShowSpeed to promote the Kantanka automobile brand for us."

Akrobeto flaunts new Kantanka car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto flaunted his new Kantanka vehicle in a viral video.

The actor called on Ghanaians to support the made-in-Ghana automobile brand, stressing the need for collective efforts to help the company grow.

He also named the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the late Sir John, and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta as supporters of the car brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh