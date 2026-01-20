A thief has left behind a letter apologising for breaking into the home of a young woman while she was away

The supposed thief explained in the letter that he broke into the home because he was hungry and wanted something to eat

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their opinion on the matter

If ever thieves could be described as honest, this would have been the most honest thief to break into someone's home.

In a bizarre turn of events, a thief who managed to break into the home of a woman left behind a note apologising for his offence and explaining his reasons for breaking into the home while providing details of the exact things he stole from the household.

In the letter the burglar explained he only stole some gari he found in the house Photo credit: Alefunta/TikTok Source: TikTok

The tragicomedy has left many people laughing their heads off while sympathising with the victim.

In a video that has been shared more than 28,000 times and garnered over 2000 impressions on TikTok, an emotionally disturbed woman, who happened to be the victim of the crime, narrated her tragedy.

According to the lady, she returned from town to find that her home had been broken into. She was, however, surprised to find a notice posted on the door leading to her inner room.

According to the lady she returned from town to find her home broken into and a letter pasted on her door Photo credit: Westend61/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The notice, she explained, contained a message from the supposed intruder apologising for breaking into her home, explaining his reasons for breaking in and detailing what he stole from her.

From the details of the supposed notice, the intruder explained that his decision to steal was driven by hunger and the urgent need to survive.

He explained further that he only took gari and did not touch anything else in the home. He apologised for the unfortunate incident and asked to be forgiven. The notice read in parts:

"I am sorry. I am so hungry. I just eat gari. I just come here for food, Sorry"

Despite showcasing criminal intent, the honest apology from the thief has caused many people to describe him as the 'honest thief'

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions over thief's honest apology letter

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the tragicomedy of the 'honest thief'. Several people are sharing their opinions on the matter that has generated public discourse.

Kiya commented:

"He is not a thief, he was just hungry."

Augustine noted:

"Who was so curious to see what inside the room looked like?"

Ammaintellect opined:

"It is not his wish to do that, it is because of hunger. May our bowels never go empty"

Noble shared:

"This signature looks like my Ex's signature."

Daseebre commented:

"Madam, I said am sorry. Just accept my apology. I only ate gari."

Afriyie Stephen shared:

"This isn't funny at all. He told you how he feels and he wants you to know it wasn't intentional"

Red Police commented:

"I think we should consult all teachers, they will know who's handwriting this is."

