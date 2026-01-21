A man who was working in Ghana as a teacher left for the United Kingdom and returned home after staying for two months

According to Daniel, his family initially discouraged him from returning to Ghana, but they later supported his decision

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the man's return

Daniel, a Ghanaian teacher, travelled to the United Kingdom (UK), stayed for only two months and returned to Ghana.

According to Daniel, he had been teaching in Ghana since 2009 and had also worked as a farmer on the side since 2013.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Daniel explained that he travelled to further his education with the intention of getting a permanent residence and bringing his nuclear family to join him.

"Since childhood, I have dreamt of travelling abroad. I went to the UK to further my education. The plan was for me to stay and get my family to join, but after two months, I returned to Ghana. I noticed that I could make more money in Ghana than in the UK, and I could not wait for my family to join me."

Daniel indicated that the University of the West of Scotland had a policy where they could refund his fees if he was no longer interested in the studies. He said he wrote to the school after three weeks of tuition and left for Ghana.

"My friends could not believe I was leaving until I booked my ticket. The school did not refund my fees until I returned to Ghana. I had a one-and-a-half-year visa. But I chose to return home. Ghana is good, and I love it at home," Daniel said.

Daniel said that even though his wife and other family members were initially against his return to Ghana, they later understood him and supported his decision.

Reactions to Ghanaian's return from UK

@asantealexander3110 said:

"Travel is for people with zero income in Ghana."

@AnitaEstherAfiaAsare-fg6qt wrote:

"Mother Ghana children are coming back home 😊😊🎉."

@sarfoadukwadwo8514 said:

"DJ Nyame University. We have been learning a lot. Well done on your program."

@Dee-k2h wrote:

"I listen to these when I feel discouraged about going back home. There is nothing here, but it is not easy to leave. It is like prison. You need strong mental strength else you'll be discouraged. 😂😂😂."

@mikycobbs2935 said:

"You've taken the best decision, bro, and keep focusing on your business, and you won't regret it because Ghana is where your greatness is."

@osossgh wrote:

"I remember in 2016 when I travelled to Dubai. Looking at my salary there and back home, I chose Ghana instead, but some years later, I wish I had stayed and gathered some money b4 coming back home."

@FrankAdukpo said:

"You won't understand until you travel abroad. I am in Europe, so I understand him."

@THEOTHERBILLIONAIRE wrote:

"Confused man, you came back and wanted to go again. Everything you said clearly shows you came back because of your wife, let her get the chance and see if she will come back because of you."

@edwardkissi3616 said:

"This guy is one of the honest guests I have listened to on your program, DJ NYAAME, but and a BIG BUT he has made a great mistake. He will regret this decision. Also, that wobaaha b3y33d3n nu it means a lot. He thinks his supervisor was advising him. BIG NO. What it means is that when they come to abrokyire fresh, and you instruct them to do something as a supervisor, they talk oh Ghana, I was this, I was that, and the supervisor will say then why are you here. Meaning the supervisor is pissed off with your bla bla bla and he takes it as advice. Anyway, I wish him good luck."

