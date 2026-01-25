A Ghanaian lady was employed as a house help in a home, but she left after the first four she started her new job

The young lady took items belonging to her employer in a suitcase and left the house while the owners were away

A Ghanaian lady employed as a house help has allegedly fled with her employer's belongings only four days after she started the job.

Reports suggest that the young lady is called Audril Perkins or Akos. However, they believe she gave them a fake name because of the ulterior motive she had.

In a video on Facebook, a CCTV camera in the house captured the house help carrying a suitcase with items in it. From the way she was struggling to carry the bag, one could tell that it was heavy.

The content of the suitcase is not readily known. However, reports suggest that the items in the suitcase belonged to her employer.

The young lady was wearing a short dress with a band on her head to hold her hair back. She was wearing slippers as she exited the hall.

The date and time on the camera showed that the alleged theft incident happened on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, around 8:50 am.

Reactions to house help's theft incident

Beatrice Gunu said:

"You need house help, try family members. The devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. It’s dangerous to pick someone randomly you don’t know, into your home."

Francis Ewuakye-Aidoo wrote:

"You show them the video, they’ll still deny 😂."

Chieka Kasimpu said:

"The man had a reason to doubt her genuineness, but he overlooked. Due diligence is key."

Edna Darko wrote:

"Eeeeeiiii just 4days? What if she had spent a week?"

Nicholas Amevor said:

"She may have been sent to do this, or probably she had monitored the family from afar."

Isaac Asiamah wrote:

"That is why you should not let one worker be in charge of everything in your business, house or project. It is easier to commit a crime when no one is checking you. Segregation of duties would have prevented this. How? By employing a gateman to be checking on anybody who comes in or goes out of the house. He would have alerted the boss when the maid was running away with the items. When the gateman goes inside the building, the maid will check him. So they are both checking each other. This is checks and balances. A tile company hired me, and I applied the strategy. 2 workers left because they could not steal. The company's revenue started to rise. I did the same to a restaurant last year, and today, they are doing well."

Joyce Hooper said:

"Owo vim paaa o ei😆a lady that's a thief?? Hehe, she knows her way out rough."

Angela Takyi wrote:

"The audacity of thieves must be studied."

Cecilia Dapaah shares how house help stole

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Sanitation Minister, was in court to testify against her house help.

The former Minister recounted how her house help stole about GH¢11 million, which she had accumulated within three decades.

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to express their mixed reactions.

