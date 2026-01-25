A young man who is in a talking stage with a Ghanaian nurse bought 20 balls of kenkey with condiments and delivered them to her

The lover boy bought the kenkey from a joint in UPSA, Madina and delivered them at the Tema General Hospital in Tema, both in the Greater Accra region

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the love affair between the two

A Ghanaian nurse at the Tema General Hospital received 20 balls of kenkey, all packaged with fish and other accompaniments, from a guy she's in the talking stage with.

According to another nurse who was behind the camera, her colleague told her talking-stage man that she was hungry and was craving kenkey.

The guy then told her he knew of a kenkey joint close to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and would buy some for her.

During the conversation, the nurse jokingly said she could eat 20 balls of kenkey if the man bought them for her.

They were amazed when the man actually bought 20 packs of kenkey with all the needed accompaniment and had them delivered from UPSA in Madina all the way to the Tema General Hospital.

The lady showed the bag in which all the kenkey was packed and delivered. She praised the man and described him as an intentional person.

As of the time they took the video, they had eaten some and given other out.

Reactions to lover boy's kenkey delivery

Reactions to lover boy's kenkey delivery

@Nanaezze said:

"Ibi guys like this wey Dey make the transfer window costly."

@msrukie1 wrote:

"An 'intentional man' for buying more than you can eat and you end up sharing to people who’re not needy? You’re just looking for who’ll waste money."

@_mrahenkorah said:

"Nurses deɛ ɛkɔm nkoaa o."

@Eyan__Gaddafi wrote:

"This is the reason why players like Rico Lewis be seeking for 200k contract."

@Vimhype_ said:

"🤣🤣🤣 The guy is a legend. He wants to feed the orphanage out of her."

@KelDenzel wrote:

"She doesn't understand what an intentional person means ong. You make some bro waste en money you say it's intentional."

@storyedd said:

"My problem is doing it for a nurse. Most nurses cheat like the food they eat. Three times a day."

@xoesedd wrote:

"Premium tears loading for one of them 😂😂. What kind of silly behavior is this. He’s just going to make difficult for the next guy."

@Quaquperry said:

"Some guys are raising the level so so high for us."

@SOnofMANSAH wrote:

"Talking stage 20 kenkeys, then if they give you green light you fit buy the whole kenkey house ooo…mumu man 😂."

@Ayew_10 said:

"This is the reason why small clubs find it difficult to buy players. The likes PSG and Man city are making the transfer window very hard for other clubs to buy players."

@InmInvestor wrote:

"If I see the insults, it shows the income gap. You can give a girl 50gh and forget about it. It’s the same effect 1000gh too is to another man. Someone in a remote village will insult you for spending their weekly profit(50gh) on a girl. It’s the same you all are doing.😂."

