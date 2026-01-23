Archbishop Duncan-Williams shared some reasons to why his first marriage of 26 years did not survive the test of time

He criticised spending lavishly on weddings, urging couples to practice financial prudence and plan wisely to secure long-term happiness in marriage

The Archbishop also clarified his advice for bachelors, emphasising that financial readiness and wise planning are essential before committing to marriage

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has opened up about the challenges he faced in his first marriage, sharing insights that reveal both humility and the lessons of youth.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams Opens Up About the Reasons His First Marriage Failed, Advises the Youth

The Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry spoke candidly in an interview with TV3, reflecting on decisions made under pressure and inexperience.

Duncan-Williams opens up about first marriage

He explained that social expectations and the enthusiasm of being a young pastor influenced him heavily.

“When I married the first time, I was 23. If you ask me why I married, I don’t know why,” he shared.

The words carry the weight of introspection, showing how life experiences often teach lessons only after the fact.

Duncan-Williams admitted that he entered marriage without truly understanding what it entailed.

He described the combination of youthful optimism and societal pressure as a perfect storm that clouded his judgment.

“I did not know marriage. It took me years to understand what marriage was, and by that time, things were messed up,” he reflected.

Through his reflection, Archbishop Duncan-Williams encourages young Ghanaians to approach marriage with preparation, emotional maturity, and clarity.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams ended his 26-year marriage to his first wife, Mama Francisca. He is now happily married to his second wife, Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises youth to save ahead of the wedding they hope to have.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams critiques overspending on weddings

Also, the man of God called on Ghanaian youth to rethink the way they approach marriage, especially when it comes to lavish weddings. Speaking in an interview with TV3, the Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry explained that overspending and borrowing to fund celebrations can jeopardise a couple’s future happiness.

The Archbishop emphasised that love alone cannot sustain a household; financial prudence is key.

“All these weddings we do are too expensive. We waste a lot of money,” he said, adding that couples often borrow excessively to fund ceremonies that may not add lasting value to their marriage.

According to him, marriage does not require a grand ball or a massive church gathering. Simple engagement ceremonies at home, or a brief legal signing at a court, can achieve the same purpose without leaving couples in debt.

“You don’t need a white gown, you’ll only wear it once. But if you can afford it, then do it. If you have to borrow, don’t try it,” he stressed.

The Archbishop also highlighted how financial strain affects relationships over time. When couples cannot meet daily expenses or pay bills, tensions rise, trust erodes, and arguments over money can slowly chip away at love.

He explained that many separations and divorces stem from this imbalance.

His remarks come after clarifying a widely discussed statement advising men without GH¢100,000 in savings to reconsider marriage until they are financially prepared.

The core message, he said, is wisdom. “Love doesn’t buy food. Being pretty or handsome doesn’t pay bills. Money does. Save and plan wisely,” he urged.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams concluded by encouraging young couples to focus on building a stable life after marriage rather than being distracted by fleeting celebrations.

A modest, thoughtful wedding is not a lack of love it is a wise investment in a future filled with joy, peace, and shared prosperity.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises men desirous of getting married.

Duncan-Williams clarifies advice for bachelors

Explaining, he stated that the message he intended to put out was that marriage comes with responsibility, and a lack of finances could negatively impact a couple.

