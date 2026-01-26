Wofa Yaw Poku sparked massive online chatter after granting rare interviews, leaving Ghanaians captivated by his measured words and public presence

The direct uncle of late Daddy Lumba caused a stir as he firmly declined to comment on any matter involving the family head, popularly known as Tupac

This latest drama unfolded after Wofa Yaw Poku visited Foustina Fosu, who is still mourning the recent loss of her son, Kofi

Ghanaians have been captivated by a video circulating on TikTok featuring Wofa Yaw Poku, the direct uncle of the late Daddy Lumba.

Known for his careful words and reluctance to speak publicly, the uncle granted a short interview that immediately drew widespread attention.

The interview followed his visit to his niece, Faustina Fosu, who was mourning the death of her younger son, Kofi, on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Wofa Yaw Poku, who has spent much of his life in the United States, expressed deep sorrow over the series of losses that have shaken the Fosu family. His brief comments resonated with many, as he acknowledged the grief the family has endured.

In July 2025, the family lost the legendary highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, who was buried in December amid significant family drama.

Less than two months later, tragedy struck again with the passing of Faustina Fosu’s son. The series of losses has left the family navigating grief in quick succession, drawing sympathy and attention from the public.

Wofa Yaw Poku's interview causes stirs

After leaving Faustina’s home, reporters sought to ask Wofa Yaw Poku whether the family head, Kofi Owusu, had been informed about recent events.

The uncle firmly declined to comment, politely requesting that questions concerning the family head be avoided. His measured response highlighted the careful balance he maintains between family loyalty and public curiosity.

"Forget that guy. Don't confuse me with the issue around that Abuapanyi," Wofa Yaw Poku replied a reporter.

The video has since gone viral, with many commending Wofa Yaw Poku for his restraint while visiting family during such a sorrowful time.

It stressed the continued respect and admiration the Fosu family commands in Ghana, even amid repeated heartbreak, while providing a human glimpse into the challenges of being in the public eye while managing private grief.

Reactions to Yaw Poku and Abusuapanyi rift

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section following the controversy surrounding the relationship between the two elderly men in the Fosu family. As emotions continue to run high, the American-based borga has refused to speak about Abusuapanyi, popularly known as Tupac, sparking various stories online. Check out some of the comments below.

Nana Naachia wrote:

"Lumba’s body was really disgraced oooo😭😭….it hurts me sooo much cos his funeral would have been the best of all."

@K TWIST commented:

Kobii wrote:

"Nobody can stop Tupac 😂😂."

NanaQ shared:

"Abusuapenen must consult the gods on behalf of the family."

Nicholas Ansong Peter added:

"Tupac, we still love you 😍."

Man chants around Lumba's mom statue

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a statue Daddy Lumba built in honour of his late mother, Ama Saah, at the family house, has resurfaced online following the death of his nephew, Kofi, the son of Faustina Fosu.

The statue, which many believe holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, has become the focus of public attention after a trending video began circulating on social media.

In the video, a man believed by onlookers to be a priest was seen moving around the statue while chanting repeatedly.

Source: YEN.com.gh