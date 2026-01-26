Faustina Fosuh, the younger sister of Daddy Lumba, stirred fresh drama after angrily warning members of Team Odo Broni to stop spreading falsehoods about her son

The outburst followed the reported death of her son, Kofi Atakorah, on January 24, 2026, which triggered troubling claims from her fellow Odo Broni supporters

Faustina debunked claims made by Afia Schwarzenegger and others and warned them that she would expose secrets about their activities if they did not cease

Faustina Fosuh, the younger sister of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has stirred drama on social media after threatening to spill secrets about Team Odo Broni.

Faustina Fosuh vows to expose Team Odo Broni's secrets if allegations continue to be made about her dead son.

Source: TikTok

Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, sadly passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

After his death, his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, became embroiled in a legal battle over who should be seen as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she was the only legal wife, but the court ruled that both women should be recognised.

The issue also caused friction between the family, with Daddy Lumba’s sisters supporting opposite factions.

Ernestina Faustina, popularly known as Akosua Brempomaa, stood firmly behind Akosua Serwaa, while Faustina Fosuh supported Odo Broni.

Faustina Fosuh’s son passes away

On January 24, 2026, reports emerged that Faustina Fosuh’s son, Kofi Atakorah, had passed away in Kumasi.

The tragic news was announced by content creator Kamal Mohammed a.k.a. Nation Blogger, who recently organised a fundraising campaign for the late singer’s sister.

Speaking on TikTok Live, he said she called him to relay the tragic news and opened up about her distraught state.

"She was crying so much when she called me to inform me that her son had passed on," he said.

After the news went viral, supporters of both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni started trading accusations over the spiritual implications of his death.

Afia Schwarzenegger, a prominent member of Team Odo Broni, claimed that Kofi, a member of Team Legal Wives, had been spiritually killed by Daddy Lumba as revenge for tarnishing his legacy.

She also claimed that Kofi deserved his fate because he allegedly assaulted his mother due to her support of the Odo Broni faction.

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger is below.

Faustina Fosuh warns Team Odo Broni

In an interview on January 25, a day after her son’s death, Faustina Fosuh angrily debunked the claims against her son.

She warned Afia Schwarzenegger and other members of Team Odo Broni to stop spreading the falsehoods before she exposes them.

Faustina said it was taboo to speak ill of the dead so her son should be left alone, warning she would be forced to spill some secrets to silence them if they continued on their current track.

The TikTok video of Faustina Fosuh’s warning to Team Odo Broni is below.

Faustina Fosuh is consoled by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu after the death of her son, Kofi Atakorah.

Source: TikTok

Abusuapanin consoles Faustina Fosuh on son’s death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, visited Faustina Fosuh to commiserate with her after her son’s death.

In a video, the controversial Abusuapanin arrived at Faustina’s home at Atimatim in Kumasi to join the family in mourning.

