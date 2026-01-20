An old interview of popular Ghanaian media personality Delay, where she spoke fondly about Daddy Lumba, resurfaced and reignited public interest

In the video, the outspoken TV host explained that the late music legend casually referred to many women close to him as “Odo Broni”

The resurfaced clip reignited debates online about who truly held the title “Odo Broni” and whether Daddy Lumba’s second wife should be addressed by that name

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaians were swept into warm nostalgia after an old interview of media personality Delay resurfaced, sparking renewed conversations about the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba and his famous phrase, Odo Broni.

TV personality, Delay opens up about who really Daddy Lumba called Odo Broni. Image credit: @thedelayshow/X, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook, Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: UGC

The interview, granted years ago to the late Anokye Supremo, captured Delay speaking candidly and affectionately about her encounters with the music legend.

Her words, though casual at the time, now carried deeper meaning following Daddy Lumba’s passing.

Delay reflects on Daddy Lumba’s affectionate expressions

During the conversation, Delay, known privately as Deloris Frimpong Manso, shared that Daddy Lumba freely used the term Odo Broni among women within his close circles. According to her, it was not a title reserved for one person, but a warm expression he used naturally and generously.

She explained that the phrase symbolised fondness rather than ownership, painting a picture of a man who expressed affection effortlessly and without rigid boundaries.

As the clip resurfaced, social media buzzed with renewed curiosity. Many revisited long-standing debates about who truly embodied Odo Broni, while others argued that the term reflected Daddy Lumba’s personality rather than a specific romantic label.

Through it all, the conversation remained filled with admiration for the late legend, whose words, music and mannerisms continue to live on. Even years later, Daddy Lumba’s legacy still had the power to unite memories, stir joy and keep Ghana talking.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Delay's old interview stirs reactions

Ghanaians thronged the comment section to share their reactions after Delay explained the meaning of the term Odo Broni.

Becky Becks wrote:

"The owner of Odo bronii is asking the question. Odo bronii Delay, super star."

Gertrude Quartey wrote:

"So Odo Broni is those closer to Lumba not prischla alone. I see."

Buru Marley added:

"If one person ultimately took the crown, it tells you how very special that person was."

Nana Yaa Akyere Mensah commented:

"I want to laugh in capital letters, evidence full for ground 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣."

Naomi Ansong shared:

"There is a striking resemblance between Lumba and this young man. Is he Lumba's son?"

Elizabeth Mensah shared:

"The odo broni was Mrs Akosua Serwaa Fosu's name, but later Lumba used it for everyone around him, but not for Priscilla and Anokye. Supremo was Lumba's son."

Lennis Kwesi Darlington Ireland added:

"This is Daddy Lumba's biological son, whom he had with a woman he didn't accept responsibility for, and threatened her not to disclose it. But you know what, blood is blood.

This gentleman was my personal barber before he came to the limelight in music.

To be very honest, the other side of your icon, Lumba, in real life, Charl,s Kodjo Fosuh is terrible. The death of Anokye is one of the things that affected Lumba's image in the later part of his career."

Former MP Osei Kwame Prempeh opens up about his alleged involvement in Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni's legal case. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: Instagram

Former MP speaks on Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Former MP for Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo, Osei Kwame Prempeh, has opened up about his relationship with Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, who presided over the case, insisting that he had no involvement whatsoever in the ruling.

In an interview with Gossip 24 aired on January 13, 2026, Prempeh explained that he only got to know the judge about five years ago through the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

At the time, he stated, she was a Circuit Court Judge in Cape Coast.

Source: YEN.com.gh