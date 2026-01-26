A statue Daddy Lumba built in honour of his late mother, Ama Saah, resurfaced online after the death of his nephew

In a viral video, a man believed to be a priest chanted and performed rituals around the statue at the family home

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some linking it to traditional beliefs and others calling for privacy for the family

A statue Daddy Lumba built in honour of his late mother, Ama Saah, at the family house has resurfaced online following the death of his nephew, Kofi, the son of Faustina Fosu.

A video of a man performing ritual chants around the statue of Daddy Lumba’s late mother after a relative's passing goes viral. Image credit: By Grace TV, Daddy Lumba

Source: TikTok

The statue, which many believe holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, has become the focus of public attention after a trending video began circulating on social media.

In the video, a man believed by onlookers to be a priest was seen moving around the statue while chanting repeatedly.

He appears to be performing traditional rituals at the family home in Atimatim, Kumasi, drawing curiosity and concern from people who watched the footage.

Watch a TikTok video of Daddy Lumba's mother's statue below:

Rituals performed after Daddy Lumba's nephew's death

The video has since sparked intense discussion, with many trying to understand what prompted the ritual.

According to the accompanying commentary, it was allegedly carried out in an attempt to spiritually investigate the cause of the young man’s sudden death.

Some social media users linked the act to what is traditionally referred to as Nsammankom, a spiritual process believed by some to seek answers from the ancestral world after unexpected deaths.

Watch the TikTok video of the rituals below:

Daddy Lumba's mother: Reactions to ritual video

Reactions online have been mixed.

While some viewers believe the ritual reflects deeply rooted traditional beliefs, others have questioned the timing and public nature of the act, especially given that the family is still mourning.

Many have called for restraint, urging people to respect the family’s privacy during this painful period.

So far, no member of Daddy Lumba’s family has spoken publicly about the video or confirmed the identity of the man seen performing the ritual.

The exact cause of the nephew’s death has also not been officially disclosed.

As emotions continue to run high, the resurfaced statue and the video surrounding it have added another layer to an already sensitive moment for the family, reminding many of how grief, tradition, and public attention often collide.

Check out some comments below:

Boakye Kofi Lency commented:

"So these things only happen in Africa? Because I want to know if Europeans also experience these."

Ama Serwaa commented:

"I never believed this Nsamankom till my elder sister started experiencing it. The death speaks through her whenever she witnesses a dead body lying in state. It even happened yesterday at my uncle’s funeral. I am not happy she goes through that, but Nsamankom is real."

Pakajis commented:

"Big mistake, if you want the spirit back to the body, you shouldn’t cry. Nothing can bring the spirit back."

Ana commented:

"Only my country. Ah, so people can’t die naturally anymore??"

Akosua Berry commented:

"A swear I saw him yesterday was very scary 😱."

Daddy Lumba’s nephew’s widow opens up about the heartbreaking moments before his death. Image credit: Abrewanana TV, Daddy Lumba

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's nephew's widow broke her silence

Previously, YEN.com.gh Daddy Lumba's nephew's widow shared that they slept and woke up together on the morning of his death.

She explained that Kofi had been unwell for a few days and collapsed outside while she briefly went inside to get him some water.

The late musician's nephew was rushed to the hospital afterwards, but was pronounced dead, leaving his family reeling once again.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh