Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu, could not control her tears after one of her sons passed away

Faustina Fosu's second-born reportedly passed away in Kumasi on Saturday, January 23, 2026, after a short illness

Social media users who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has lost her son in the early hours of Saturday, January 26, 2026.

Faustina Fosu's second-born reportedly passed away in Kumasi after a short illness.

Faustina Fosu weeps uncontrollably as she mourns the passing of her son, Kofi. Photo credit: De Prince

Source: Facebook

After the news broke, some bloggers went to the house to confirm and also gauge the mood among family and friends who were present.

In a Facebook video, Faustina Fosu was seated wearing a black dress with a black scarf signifying her mourning state.

Another lady wearing a red t-shirt and black trousers was sitting next to her. Ernestina Fosu was crying and wiping her tears with a handkerchief.

The other lady was also wailing and talking at the same time. In her speech, she kept wondering why Kofi passed away suddenly and how the family had been hit with another death a little more than six months after Daddy Lumba's death.

At one point, Faustina Fosu's phone rang, so she wiped her tears to answer the call and speak to the caller.

There were many people on the compound who either live in the house or had come to condole with Fausina Fosu and her family.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens commiserate with Faustina Fosu

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by De Prince on Facebook. Read them below:

Antwi Silas said:

"Sad indeed, but please less all face the facts, Sister Faustina must quickly run to support the senior sister and the original widower Sister Akose if not 2 more dead are uploading in the same family."

Maa Willdarlyn Adomaah wrote:

"Awwww Kafra mama Fausty, May God strengthen you."

Aba Koomson said:

"Sorry, very sorry for your loss. This is why they needed a postmortem of Lumba's body to help the family members to know if they have a genetic disease which they can all prevent or seek early treatment or diagnosis."

Kwadwo Poku wrote:

"2PAC has gotten another funeral. We shall open our eyes 👀."

Awura Vicky said:

"Maybe DL want the family to be together again for them to get close to Faustina before DL proper funeral 🤔😮. Sorry for your loss, family 😭😭😭."

Ernest Kwakye wrote:

"Another cash out for champion Tupac."

Ilham Abudy said:

"Momma, this is a test, May God strengthen your faith to bear this loss....Death is everybody's way 😭🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh