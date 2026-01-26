American YouTuber and streamer iShowSpeed playfully criticised a Ghanaian man for taking a poor-quality photo

The humorous interaction occurred while he was being presented a citation at Akropong Palace in Ghana’s Eastern Region

iShowSpeed is reportedly set to visit Accra next to explore the supercar spectacle and other attractions before leaving

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American YouTuber and streamer iShowSpeed, known off-screen as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., has captivated Ghanaians with his ongoing visit to the country.

iShowSpeed Jabs Ghanaian Man Over Photo, “Bro Take a Pic Like a 3rd Grader”. Image credit: iShowSpeed/Youtube

Source: UGC

His trip has sparked online conversations across multiple sectors, with the latest attention coming from a lighthearted and very human moment at Akropong Palace.

Upon arrival at the palace, iShowSpeed met with local leaders for a brief engagement, where he was later presented with a citation in recognition of his visit.

As he prepared to leave, he asked a man nearby to capture a photo on his phone to commemorate the occasion.

Watch the YouTube video below.

iShowSpeed streamer photo gaffe

The resulting photo, however, did not meet the streamer’s expectations. Holding back laughter but clearly amused, iShowSpeed commented, “Bro takes a pic like a 3rd grader.”

The remark instantly caught the attention of those present and has since been circulating widely on social media, leaving many fans laughing at the candid moment.

The interaction not only highlighted his playful personality but also brought a relatable, human touch to his high-profile visit.

After Akropong, iShowSpeed is reportedly heading to Accra, where he plans to experience the city’s supercar spectacle and other local attractions.

His itinerary has kept fans and followers glued to updates, as they watch the young streamer explore Ghana in his unique, unfiltered style.

The visit, punctuated by moments like the palace photo, has sparked conversations about the blend of global internet fame and local culture, reminding everyone that even viral stars have lighthearted, human moments sometimes delivered with a perfectly timed quip.

IShowSpeed arrives in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on IShowSpeed’s arrival in Ghana, where he expressed excitement over the warm welcome at Kotoka International Airport.

A video of his arrival quickly went viral online, generating mixed reactions from netizens about his African tour.

Source: YEN.com.gh