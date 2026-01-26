The American streamer IShowSpeed has finally arrived in Ghana for his much-anticipated live stream

He has broken his silence on his Ghanaian background after he arrived in Ghana for his stream

His revelation has sparked massive reactions as Ghanaian drops comments to welcome him home

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has broken his silence as he disclosed his Ghanaian roots after he stormed Ghana for his ambitious live stream tour.

American Streamer IShowSpeed lands in Ghana for a live stream.

On the 25th January, 2026, IShowSpeed landed in Ghana for his ' Speed Tours Africa' live stream. His arrival came after he visited other African countries, including South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

After he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport, the streamer was given a warm welcome, where the Ghanaian riders escorted him to his hotel. Other Ghanaians also pulled up to show him love.

Short scenes went viral trigerring massive joy among some Ghanaians as he enjoyed his stay in Ghana.

Who is IShowSpeed?

He is an American YouTuber and an online streamer who has over 50 million followers on his social media handle. IShowSpeed began his career posting gaming content. He gained popularity in 2021 due to the energetic behaviours he displayed during his live streams.

The 21-year-old streamer later went into music and travel content. He has won a lot of awards, including the streamer of the year in 2024 and 2025.

IShowSpeed speaks about his Ghanaian Background

During his stream, IShowSpeed, who was spotted on top of a moving car, surprisingly disclosed that he has Ghanaian roots. According to him, his mother is a Ghanaian.

The revelation from the streamer has won the hearts of Ghanaians, as they least expected him to be a Ghanaian despite being a black American.

Below is the X video of IShowSpeed disclosing his Ghanaian background:

IShowSpeed statement sparks reactions

Ghanaians couldn't ignore the video as they dropped some comments. Below are reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Koper wrote:

"Nigerians will think it's AI. Another blow for Generator generation."

Fama wrote:

"Ghana will be the best so far."

Kwesi wrote:

"Ghana will do this for Africa. Ghana will clean the rest of Africa's mess. We will save Africa with rich culture."

Winston Mawuko wrote:

"Welcome home."

Just Curious wrote:

"That's true. My mom told me that's my Auntie's Son."

Real Uche wrote:

"Let him try kenkey and fish immediately."

Nconyar Lay wrote:

"And the good news is that his mum is from kejetia in kumasi."

Ato Kwamena Aikins wrote:

"He has a Ghanaian face though."

The TikTok video of IShowSpeed enjoying the massage is displayed below:

IShowSpeed sparks reactions as he speaks about his Ghanaian roots.

IShowSpeed receives a Ghanaian-style message

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, IShowSpeed received a pure Ghanaian massage from some women dressed in an African outfit at Asenema waterfall.

The YouTuber who enjoyed the experience praised Ghanaians for the splendid hospitality.

Scenes from the lifetime moment sparked massive reactions across various social media platforms.

