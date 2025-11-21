John Dumelo gave a speech in Parliament during a debate on the 2026 budget presented by Finance Minister Ato Forson

In a video, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP defended the track record of the NDC government and detailed their future plans

John Dumelo's speech in Parliament has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Prominent Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Setor Dumelo gave a rare speech on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, November 20, 2025, which has courted attention on social media.

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo delivers a rare speech in Parliament, defending President John Mahama's government's record. Photo source: @johndumelo1, @ghanapolitics/TikTok

In a TikTok video, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency defended the ruling President Mahama-led NDC government's record in their first 11 months in power during a debate on the 2026 budget statement.

Dumelo, who also serves as the Deputy Agric Minister, compared the previous Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration's 125 ministers to that of the 60 in the current government.

He noted that he and his fellow ministers were working to achieve fiscal discipline and save money for Ghanaians and not purchase several luxury vehicles, unlike the previous government officials.

He said:

"Have you forgotten that we are just 60 ministers in government and you (the NPP) were 125 when you were in power? That means that 65 people are not ministers. We are saving the country money."

"That means 65 V8s are not going to be bought. 65 saloon cars are not going to be bought. That is what we call fiscal discipline, and so when you ask the question about where we are going to get the money from, we are saving for mother Ghana, and that is exactly what we are doing."

John Dumelo also highlighted some of the challenges farmers in rural areas experienced due to poor road conditions during his travel across the country.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP's speech was disrupted by some of his colleagues in the NPP, who challenged his statement.

The Deputy Agric Minister later spoke about the government's plan to construct roads in farming communities to help farmers reduce post-harvest losses when they go to the market to sell their goods.

John Dumelo's speech triggered mixed reactions from supporters of the NDC and NPP. While some praised and touted him as a future president like President Mahama, others criticised him over his statements.

The TikTok video of John Dumelo speaking in Parliament is below:

John Dumelo's path to Parliament

John Dumelo achieved a historic victory in the December 2024 general elections. He became the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 24 years.

He secured 40,561 votes, defeating the incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who received 27,377 votes in their parliamentary elections.

John Dumelo with President John Dramani Mahama during his swearing-in ceremony as Deputy Agric Minister. Photo source: @johndumelo1

Dumelo was officially sworn into the ninth parliament in a ceremony on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the same day President John Dramani Mahama was sworn into office for a second non-consecutive term at the Black Star Square in Accra.

He has regularly shared videos of his visits and developmental projects in the constituency.

Dumelo's speech in Parliament stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jeeb_rahmann commented:

"Assafuah will come and talk and you’ll see clear difference 😂."

Percy wrote:

"Yes, that's my future president in the making. Keep it up, bro."

Tom Gh said:

"Don’t worry, this time, you won’t get a V8 to steal 😂😂😂😂. Because it is only 65 pɛ. 🤣"

Samuel Yaw Danso remarked:

"This man is very brilliant."

Kofi Asamoah said:

"John is very intelligent. He speaks well, just like President Mahama."

Dumelo features in football match with constituents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo featured in a football match with his constituents in Ayawaso West Wuogon on November 2, 2025.

After the match, the MP gifted several Puma football boots to the constituents on the field.

The excited constituents expressed their appreciation to John Dumelo as they tried the boots on before going home.

