Blogger Kobby Kyei has earned widespread praise after going the extra mile to support a struggling family that has been trending across Ghana

A video captured an 11-year-old boy acting as the sole caregiver to his single mother, who is immobile after suffering a stroke

Reports reveal the young boy works alongside men in galamsey, earning money to provide for his sick mother and keep the household running

Ghanaian blogger and social commentator Kobby Kyei has garnered massive online attention after stepping in to support a family facing severe challenges.

The story first surfaced in a viral X video showing an 11-year-old boy caring for his mother, who has been immobilised by a stroke.

Despite his young age, the boy takes on adult responsibilities, running errands and working in galamsey to provide for his family.

The heartwarming story quickly captured the public’s attention, highlighting the resilience and determination of the young boy as he navigated his daily struggles. Observers were moved by the boy’s efforts to support his mother and maintain their modest clay home.

Following the viral video, Kobby Kyei shared his determination to help the family.

Three days ago, he wrote:

"This video broke my heart deeply. I’ll do everything within my power to find their location and visit them in the coming days."

On January 27, 2026, Kyei posted an update on his X page, revealing that he had located the family four hours outside Accra. Upon visiting them, he interacted with both mother and son, learning firsthand about their daily struggles.

Watch the X video below.

Kobby Kyei launches fundraiser for family

In response, Kobby Kyei has launched a fundraiser to support the mother and her child.

He shared:

"We visited Auntie Agyeiwaa at her residence and shared a deeply emotional conversation about her struggles. Kobby Kyei Media is raising funds to help change the lives of her and her son. A full documentary is coming out soon. Kindly support this cause by donating to 0543578240 Richard Acheampong Tuffour. Every contribution counts."

The fundraiser aims to provide medical care, learning materials, and general support for the young boy and his mother.

Social media users have rallied behind the initiative, praising Kyei for using his platform to transform the lives of this struggling family.

Stories like these highlight the power of community support and how compassion and action can make a meaningful difference, inspiring many Ghanaians to contribute and raise awareness for vulnerable families.

