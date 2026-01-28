John Dumelo shared a heartwarming moment with a beneficiary after gifting free fuel, spreading joy and gratitude across his constituency

The minister promoted community spirit by hopping on a resident’s bicycle, showing hands-on engagement and connecting personally with the people

A trending video captured how direct interaction and personal touch in leadership can inspire, uplift, and create memorable experiences for citizens

Honourable John Dumelo, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, was recently spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with a beneficiary of his free fuel initiative.

Deputy Agriculture Minister, John Dumelo, takes a joyride on a Buzanga Bicycle. Image credit: SikaOfficial/X

Source: Twitter

The project, designed to support drivers in his constituency, has already brought smiles to many.

One lucky participant, who arrived without a taxi but still received some free fuel, experienced an unexpected treat when Dumelo joined him on his bicycle ride.

John Dumelo joins beneficiary on Buzanga bicycle

The beneficiary, riding his “Buzanga” bicycle, was visibly excited as Dumelo hopped on, turning a simple ride into a moment of pure joy.

Passersby and residents captured the interaction on video, which quickly began trending online. The playful exchange highlighted Dumelo’s hands-on approach to community engagement and his desire to connect with citizens in meaningful ways.

Throughout the short ride, the minister encouraged the young cyclist, celebrating the ingenuity of residents who find creative ways to navigate the city.

The sight of a public official joining a resident on a humble bicycle resonated widely, sparking conversation about leadership, community involvement, and the impact of small gestures.

This lighthearted moment follows Dumelo’s broader efforts to support his constituency through initiatives that promote convenience and economic relief.

The trending video serves as a reminder that thoughtful interventions, paired with personal engagement, can create moments of genuine connection, leaving lasting impressions on both participants and onlookers alike.

Watch the X videos below.

Reactions to John Dumelo riding a bicycle

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing diverse views on the video of the MP riding a bicycle, which is now trending. Some of the most interesting comments are below.

@LexaMensa wrote:

"He will be president one day. He will be an MP of this constituency for a long time to come. He’s marketing himself well and doing a good job. He’s risen very far from his acting days till here. So help him God."

@Dereal_ZAMI wrote:

"He understands the job as a politician."

@yawbryte_ shared:

"Right man to lead the NDC after Mahama leaves."

@dpksarpong commented:

"Dumelo will keep his seat for a long time."

Deputy Agriculture Minister John Dumelo shares a fun moment buying Gɔbɛ by the roadside. Image Credit: @johndumelo/X

Source: Twitter

John Dumelo shares favorite Gɔbɛ Joint

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, delighted fans with a glimpse into his everyday life in a post on X on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, shared images of himself enjoying a local Ghanaian dish, Gɔbɛ, a combination of gari and beans, traditionally served in banana leaves.

The post showcased how Dumelo, despite his high-profile positions, still embraces the simple joys of Ghanaian life.

Source: YEN.com.gh