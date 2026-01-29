Prophet Roja has stirred controversy in the wake of the upcoming 2026 NPP presidential primaries

In a viral video, Prophet Roja stated that he foresaw the skirmishes that could ensue on the day of the election

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Prophet Roja

Popular man of God, Prophet Roja, has gone viral after a video of his recent prophecy regarding the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries resurfaced.

In the video, the respected prophet indicated that he foresaw some skirmishes occurring on the morning of the primaries and hence cautioned the party to be mindful.

The video of Prophet Roja's advice to the opposition NPP has resurfaced as the party readies to elect its flagbearer on January 31, 2026.

The NPP primaries are being contested by the former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented the party in the 2024 general elections; former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong; former Minister of Education and Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Adutwum; and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Already, Prophet Elbernard has prophesied, saying God showed him in a vision that Kennedy Agyapong was going to win the primaries.

On the other hand, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has meanwhile stated that the former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious in the elections.

NPP presidential aspirants sign peace pact

The five New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants have meanwhile signed a peace pact ahead of the party's presidential primary on January 31.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was at the event on January 22 in Accra, called for unity within the party.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and comments.

Watch the TikTok video:

Reactions to Prophet Roja’s NPP prophecy

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared their views on the upcoming primaries, with many commenting on who among the five candidates stands a better chance of winning the election.

official liptin indicated:

"I'm not a prophet, but I know everyone watching this video is holding a phone."

OTI BARIMA stated:

"We are praying for peace. I prophesy that there will be peace in the coming elections. I will continue to honor Nana Addo; God bless him wherever he is."

Obeng Amoako Gertrude opined:

"Wisdom: if you have peace, you will live long."

barca.27 indicated:

"Bawumia will get 58% in the January 31 election."

Prophet Roja drops NDC primaries prophecy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied about the outcome of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

In a now-viral video, the outspoken prophet stated that he foresaw in a vision that the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was the frontrunner to win the 2028 primary to elect the party's next leader.

The NDC primaries will, however, be highly contested, with former Finance Minister and Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Kwabena Duffuor giving the current National Chairman fierce competition.

