A Ghanaian man who works at the Circle market has threatened to mobilise 3000 electorates to vote against the NPP if they do not elect Ken Agyapong as flagbearer

The man explained that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who seems to be the top contender, must not be re-elected, considering the 2024 general elections performance

He further argued that people from other careers have governed Ghana except for entrepreneurs or businessmen, hence his decision to support Ken Agyapong

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian man who claims to be the Operations Manager of a part of the Circle Market has threatened to mobilise people to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 elections if they fail to elect Kennedy Agyapong as flagbearer.

A Ghanaian man threatens to mobilise 3000 electorates to vote against the NPP if they don't elect Ken Agyapong as flagbearer. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong

Source: Facebook

The NPP is expected to hold its presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Five people are contesting for the position.

The five contestants are former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister, Dr Byran Acheampong, former Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong.

According to the man at Circle, he is a card-bearing member of the NPP and does not believe Dr Bawumia is a winnable candidate. He explained that since he led them to the party's worst defeat to date in the 2024 elections, he does not deserve to be given another chance.

He further explained that it is time for a businessman to govern the country since people from other career fields have been Presidents before.

"I am a true member of the NPP. We do not want Dr Bawumia to lead us into the 2028 elections. He led us into 2024, and we were defeated. We will not maintain him. If they don't elect Kennedy Agyapong as the NPP flagbearer, I have about 3000 people I can convince to vote against the NPP."

"I am the Operations Manager at Circle No. Two Market. I oversee the traders there. In the history of Ghana's governance, we have tried a judge, a lawyer and an economist, and they have all failed us. It is time to give a businessman a chance to govern the country. The President of the United States of America is a businessman. Let us vote for the businessman," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Ken Agyapong Calls for Peace

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong emphasised on the need for peace and unity ahead of NPP presidential primary elections.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central warned against violence, urging Ghanaians to maintain harmony before, during and after the election.

Reactions on social media showed scepticism about his call for peace amidst his controversial history.

Dr Bryan Acheampong warns the NPP against fielding Dr Mahamudu Bawumia again in the 2028 election. Photo credit: Dr Bryan Acheampong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Bryan Acheampong warns NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP cautioned delegates against electing Dr Bawumia to represent the party in the 2028 elections.

He said that there was a need for the NPP to choose a candidate likely to win, since leadership is a key factor in securing victory.

Dr Acheampong said he believes Ghanaians will forgive the NPP for its past shortcomings and reelect the party into power.

Source: YEN.com.gh