Prophet Roja has predicted serious health issues for an NPP aspirant after the upcoming presidential primaries

In a radio interview on January 29, 2026, he claimed that the aspirant would lose and suffer a stroke

Mixed reactions online greeted Prophet Roja's alarming prophecy about the election's spiritual implications

Prophet Roja, the founder and leader of the De-Lighter Roja Ministries, foresees a disastrous end for one of the aspirants of the 2026 presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a recent interview, Prophet Roja prophesied that the aspirant would suffer a serious ailment after losing the elections.

Prophet Roja drops a new prophecy about the NPP presidential primaries involving Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong. Image credit: MahamuduBawumia,/Facebook, KennedyAgyapong/Facebook

The NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a new flagbearer for the presidential elections in 2028.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the immediate former Vice President who deputised Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025 and the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, which he lost to John Mahama, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

He faces opposition from former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.

Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Kennedy Agyapong, at the signing of NPP's peace pact on January 22, 2026. Photo source: @drnapo

Ahead of the NPP's presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Bawumia is highly tipped to win, with Global InfoAnalytics and other pollsters predicting his victory. Also, many prophets, including Nigel Gaisie and Prophet Roja, have prophesied a convincing win for the former vice president.

Watch the YouTube video of Global InfoAnalytics' Mussa Dankwah's predictions:

Prophet Roja predicts stroke for NPP aspirant

Barely 24 hours before the election, Prophet Roja has dropped another prophecy, indicating that the election had become a spiritual battle, with many machinations happening behind the scenes.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM on Friday, January 30, 2026, he said:

"One of the five aspirants has a bad fate ahead of him. I saw that after the primaries, it became news all over the country that one of the aspirants had suffered a stroke."

"That person is diabetic, and after the primaries, he will be confronted with the sad situation.

"I am sad about it because there is always the possibility of winning or losing in elections, so if you do not win, it should not be the end," he said.

Watch his interview as shared on Facebook below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's stroke prophecy

The latest prophecy from Prophet Roja sparked mixed reactions online. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Opare Eric said:

"So who is going to suffer a stroke, is it the winner or the loser...heerr them dey use our mind paa oo."

Lambsty Step

May the merciful God protect all the aspirants before and after the elections

Emmanuel Takyi said:

"Please, if u see, pray for him, that's why God gave it to you, it doesn't come on air to tell us. Please pray for it, thank you."

Afriyie Holiness said:

"Ei, so most of the prophets are doom prophets these days or what."

Bawumia prophet changes prophecy for Ken Agyapong

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Apostle Elijah Kofi King had rescinded his prophecy to declare Ken Agyapong the likely winner of the NPP primaries.

Apostle King, who had earlier prophesied victory for Bawumia, indicated there had been changes in the spiritual realm.

However, he noted that Ken Agyapong had to apologise for his 'attack on the Christian church' in the past.

