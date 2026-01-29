A Ghanaian bank manager has announced that he is considering quitting for online streaming after witnessing how exhilarating the career path can be

The banker said he has been highly inspired by the success and earnings of American YouTuber IShowSpeed and his Nigerian counterpart Carter Efe

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the banker's views as he contemplates ditching the ledger for views

A Ghanaian banker, in a humorous video, has announced his intention to quit his job to pursue streaming.

His decision comes after learning how much money online streamers make each month.

The banker observed that the world has changed significantly from what it used to be, and the old formula for success: studying hard, excelling in examinations with flying colours, and securing a good job, no longer works.

A Ghanaian bank manager says he is considering quitting the banking sector to pursue online streaming after being inspired by the success of global streamers.

Making a case for himself, he explained that working in the banking sector no longer carries the prestige and comfort it was once known for.

These and many other factors, he said, are among the reasons he is considering pursuing a career in online streaming, where there are no rigid rules for success.

Referencing popular American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed, and Nigeria’s top streamer, Carter Efe, he noted how little planning and strategy appeared to go into their work compared to the strategic thinking and critical managerial decisions expected in the banking sector. Yet, their earnings, he observed, far surpassed what he made as a bank manager.

“I have been thinking about my target, IShowSpeed, streaming, and how much the world has changed. I studied hard, earned a first class, and graduated with a 3.75 GPA in my master’s degree programme, yet I am still not a ‘big man’, I am just a branch manager of a bank.

“Back in the day, when you saw a bank branch manager, you knew he was a ‘big man.’ Being a branch manager in today’s world amounts to nothing. So I beg you, if you see me streaming online and putting up an act, please don’t advise me. Let no one advise me.”

As a bank branch manager, he now says the rise of online streaming has made him rethink what success really means.

“IShowSpeed is making about 2.5 million dollars every month from his YouTube page. Look at Carter Efe, always putting up an act and tearing his shirt. We can all tear shirts. So please, when I start streaming and tearing my own shirt, I beg you, let no one advise me.”

Watch the X video here

Reactions to bank manager contemplating quitting

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the bank manager's decision to quit his role for streaming. While others just had fun with his video content, others shared his rhetoric.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Gilly Jnr commented:

"We can all tear shirt, we can all tear shirt! This one weakens me."

Will Scanty SZN noted:

"This man really cracked me up. What he is saying is true, by the way."

Early Bird opined:

"Tell the man he has started already. As he has done this video, let him not stop. He is not far from jumping to streaming platforms. Some people can't even set up a camera to record themselves. He can also start learning how to edit videos, and he will be good to go."

Nigerian hails Ghana for well-planned IShowSpeed reception

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian TikTok content creator, Omo Baba lauded Ghanaians for the remarkable reception given to American YouTuber IShowSpeed.

He praised Ghanaians for seizing the opportunity presented by the livestreamer to promote Ghana as a tourism destination.

