A young woman’s birthday celebration turned unforgettable after her boyfriend surprised her with a marriage proposal

The man invited his girlfriend out for what she believed was a simple birthday dinner, unknown to her, he had planned a romantic surprise to mark the special occasion

As the birthday cake was presented, he went down on one knee, brought out a ring and professed his love and asked her to marry him in front of other guests at the venue

What was meant to be a simple birthday dinner turned into a memorable moment for one young woman after her boyfriend surprised her with a romantic marriage proposal.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the young man, Ebenezer Quist is seen proposing to his girlfriend in a touching display of affection.

A young man proposes to his girlfriend during her birthday celebration in a romantic surprise. Photo credit: Ebenezer Agbey Quist

Source: Facebook

According to the video, the man had invited his girlfriend out to celebrate her birthday, but she had no idea that he had planned a special surprise for the occasion.

Just as the birthday cake was brought to the celebrant, the young man suddenly went down on one knee, pulled out a ring, and professed his love before asking her to marry him.

The emotional moment drew loud cheers and applause from onlookers who were clearly moved by the romantic gesture.

Watch the romantic video here:

Man kneels to propose, gets turned down

In a video which has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man was seen going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

As part of his proposal, he also surprised his supposed girlfriend with a brand-new salon car. Interestingly, she turned down the proposal and beckoned the young man to get up on his feet.

Viral video captures heartwarming birthday proposal between young couple. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Instead of accepting the proposal, the lady dramatically declined, signalling him to stand up while ignoring the cheers of onlookers urging her to accept.

What was supposed to be the young man’s happiest day quickly turned sour.

Onlookers, clearly rooting for him, cheered and urged the young lady to accept the proposal, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

She calmly walked up to him, asked him to stand, and walked away as if nothing had happened.

By the time of this report, the video had amassed nearly 414,900 likes and over 10,000 comments.

Reactions to youngman's romantic proposal

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to send their congratulatory message to the young couple. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below"

Charles Kwaku Boateng Acheampong commented:

"Asoreba Ebenezer Agbey Quist congratulations. May God bless your union. Please, I want to be the page boy. Thank you."

Mawuli Kofi Goka said:

"Mr Romantic! Congratulations, brother Ebenezer Quist."

Stephen Agbemasiku opined:

"Congratulations bro, so happy for you both."

Christopher Pretsyi mentioned:

"You do all, Seniorman. Congratulations."

Lady throws the proposal ring away and leaves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another young man was left disappointed and embarrassed when his public proposal was rejected.

In a viral video, the young man was left surprised after the lady made a move to accept the ring, only to turn him down in a dramatic display.

Source: YEN.com.gh