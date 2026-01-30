Prophet 1 grabbed nationwide attention after a fiery sermon video went viral, drawing mixed reactions across social media platforms

While preaching, the Ghanaian prophet praised President Mahama and the ruling NDC, applauding what he described as leadership that stands out in recent times

The sermon stirred fresh buzz after Prophet 1 boldly compared President Mahama’s leadership to that of a United States president, setting tongues wagging online

Ghanaian preacher Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet 1, is once again at the centre of public discussion following a sermon that has rapidly circulated on social media.

Prophet 1 sparks debate online after boldly comparing President Mahama to Donald Trump in a viral video. Image credit: Prophet 1/Facebook, @POTUS, @JDMahama/X

Source: UGC

In the widely shared video, the outspoken man of God passionately commended President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for what he described as exceptional governance.

His message, delivered with humour and conviction, quickly caught the attention of viewers across the country.

As the sermon gathered momentum, Prophet 1 made a striking comparison that instantly set social media abuzz. According to him, no political party currently matches the NDC, boldly adding that even former United States President Donald Trump could not be compared to Mahama in terms of leadership impact.

Prophet 1 apologises to Donald Trump

Continuing his message, the preacher declared that Ghana had not witnessed a government like the current NDC administration in recent history. He credited Mahama’s leadership style for what he believes is renewed hope among citizens, emphasising that governance should be felt in the lives of ordinary people.

Moments later, Prophet 1 lightened the atmosphere by offering a playful apology to Donald Trump, cautioning that his comparison was not meant as an insult.

The comment drew laughter from his congregation and boosted the clip's viral appeal.

As expected, reactions online have been mixed. While some praised the prophet for speaking boldly about political leadership, others questioned the appropriateness of religious figures making political comparisons.

Nonetheless, the video has kept conversations alive, once again placing Prophet Ebenezer and his sermons firmly in the national spotlight.

Watch the Facebook video below.

GH woman praises President John Dramani Mahama

In a related development, a Ghanaian woman has sparked lively online conversations after commending former President John Dramani Mahama over what she described as improved affordability of basic goods.

In a TikTok video shared January 6, 2025, the content creator narrated her surprise during a routine market visit.

Expecting steep prices due to the festive rush, she said she was instead met with figures that allowed her to buy far more than planned.

At the rice stall, the quoted price reportedly caught her off guard. Laughing in disbelief, she explained that she had braced herself for a much higher cost, only to walk away impressed and relieved.

“President Mahama dey force. I am not even going to lie. Honestly, when I heard the price, I paused,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to be this manageable.”

Building on that moment, the TikToker went further to applaud John Dramani Mahama, crediting his leadership style for what she believes is a more people-focused economic direction. In an admiring tone, she remarked that he had already done enough to earn her praise.

Attention then shifted to fuel prices. With visible excitement, she pointed out that fuel appeared cheaper compared to previous months, describing the change as encouraging for households and transport users alike.

Although she openly identified as a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), she admitted that her loyalty to the party was closely tied to her admiration for Mahama’s personality and leadership.

“I always say it clearly,” she added. “My love for the NDC is because of President Mahama.”

A Ghanaian TikToker praises the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for stabilising the economy and making goods less expensive. Image credit: John Dramani Mahama/X, @MUNIRA🩷/TikTok

Source: UGC

Mahama's Government to create 1.7 million jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President Mahama government had announced plans to create 1.7 million jobs under his flagship policy.

Abdul-Nasser Suglo Alidu, Head of Strategy and Programmes at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, gave further details about the ideas.

The policy would focus on optimising productivity across sectors and time zones, with flexible shift systems and sector-specific models.

Source: YEN.com.gh