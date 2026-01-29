Prophet Williams Baffour Asare courted online attention after sharing a prophecy ahead of the NPP’s January 31 flagbearer election during a church service

The cleric said he foresaw violence disrupting the NPP primaries, claiming a candidate-sponsored group would intimidate voters and force the suspension of voting

He further stated that the unruly candidate would win the NPP primaries but go on to lose the 2028 general election, according to what he described as a vision

Prophet Williams Baffour Asare, founder and lead pastor of Gethsemane Glory Evangelical Ministry International, has sparked intense public discussion after sharing a prophecy concerning the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming flagbearership race scheduled for January 31.

Prophet Baffour Asare prophesies that the winner of the flagbearer race will use intimidation to prevent supporters of other candidates from voting. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Speaking during a church service, the outspoken man of God said he had seen troubling developments surrounding the internal election. With a calm but firm tone, Prophet Baffour Asare cautioned that the process could face serious disruptions if vigilance is not maintained.

According to him, the vision showed a moment where the election would be forced to pause due to acts of intimidation and unrest. He alleged that groups linked to a particular aspirant would cause disturbances aimed at discouraging delegates perceived to support rival candidates.

In his account, these individuals would allegedly be mobilised with incentives, including vehicles, to influence the atmosphere at voting centres.

As the prophecy unfolded, the cleric stressed that such actions, if allowed to occur, could undermine the democratic spirit of the party’s internal processes. He urged party leadership and stakeholders to prioritise peace, fairness, and transparency throughout the exercise.

"NPP Flagbearer will lose 2028 election" - Prophet

Transitioning from the primaries to the national picture, Prophet Baffour Asare extended his message beyond January 31. He claimed that although the same candidate associated with the alleged unrest would eventually secure the party’s flagbearership, the journey would not end favourably.

In his words, the vision showed the candidate leading the NPP into the 2028 general elections but falling short at the polls. The prophet attributed this outcome to internal divisions, unresolved grievances, and the lingering impact of actions taken during the primaries.

He reminded his congregation that leadership, whether political or spiritual, thrives on unity and humility rather than force. Drawing parallels with biblical lessons, he emphasised that victories achieved through intimidation often struggle to stand the test of time.

As discussions around the prophecy continue online and within political circles, reactions remain mixed. While some view his message as a spiritual caution worth considering, others see it as part of the heightened tension that often accompanies major political contests.

With the NPP flagbearership race drawing closer, Prophet Baffour Asare’s words have added a new layer to the conversation, one that blends faith, politics, and the ever-present call for peaceful democratic engagement.

Source: YEN.com.gh