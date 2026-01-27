Prophet Elbernard has shared fresh and bold prophecies about Ghana’s highly anticipated 2028 general election, sparking widespread discussions online

Drawing on his spiritual insight, he shared that he already knows who will emerge victorious in the 2028 election, offering confidence to his followers

The prophet mentioned he has written a book detailing the outcome, which will be officially launched once the NPP and NDC announce their flagbearers

Founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun, has once again stirred public conversation after making bold declarations about Ghana’s political future.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa Radio on January 26, 2026, the outspoken preacher shared details of what he described as another divine insight into the country’s next general election.

His new reflections follow an earlier message he shared on social media in January 2026, in which he spoke of a spiritual encounter that pointed to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as the eventual winner of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer race scheduled for January 31, 2026.

He explained that the message came to him during sleep, where he was spiritually guided and shown that the time had come for a 'grassroots' figure to rise within the party.

As discussions on the radio programme progressed, Prophet Elbernard initially appeared cautious about addressing the 2028 election directly. However, later gained some confidence, stating that the same individual he foresaw winning the NPP primaries would go on to secure victory in the national polls.

Prophet Elbernard to launch book on 2028 election

The prophet further claimed that he had already authored a book detailing the outcome of the 2028 election.

According to him, the publication will be officially launched only after both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress have presented their respective flagbearers, a move he says will provide clarity and context for the prophecy.

In a striking declaration, Prophet Elbernard stated that the future leader of Ghana has already been determined spiritually, insisting that attentive followers of his previous pronouncements would understand the direction of his message.

His comments have since triggered widespread reactions online, with many debating the intersection of faith and politics as the nation gradually turns its attention toward the 2028 election.

As anticipation builds, the prophecy continues to fuel discussions, adding another layer to Ghana’s ever-evolving political landscape.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Elbernard's prophecy

Several Ghanaians have flooded online platforms, sharing their reactions and beliefs following Prophet Elbernard’s remarks on the upcoming NPP primaries. He also commented on the 2028 general election, and his stance on Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has sparked lively debate across social media.

K.P commented:

"Ken will not even win the primaries."

Chief wrote:

Jake commented:

"You said Omane Boamah was watching the mosquito and the rest, but you didn't know he would not even observe that."

user63979508135953 shared:

"I hope it's not going to be a showdown again like 2012."

Richmond Bruce Quansah wrote:

"NPP is not coming back anytime soon because after this Saturday's election, a lot of things will happen🤣🤣."

Kennedy Agyapong says he did not agree with a clause in the peace pact hence his protest. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong

