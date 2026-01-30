A White woman in America who watched IShowSpeed's tour of Ghana has expressed her desire to visit the country

The White woman said she chose Ghana, especially because of the hospitality and the rich culture, which was displayed

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to encourage her to come to Ghana

An American woman expressed her wish to visit Ghana soon after streamer IShowSpeed toured parts of the country and showed it live on YouTube.

The White lady said that there are only three African countries she wants to visit and Ghana is top on her list.

A White lady expresses her desire to visit Ghana after IShowSpeed's tour. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & @1cliff/Instagram

In a video on X, a Nigerian man asked her why Nigeria was not part of the countries she hoped to visit. The American lady explained that she did not know much about Nigeria, which is why she excluded the country from her list.

She added that she would be supporting two African countries during the 2026 World Cup. The two are Ghana and South Africa. She gave some reasons for her choice.

"I'd like to visit Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. At the World Cup, I will be supporting the USA first and then two African countries. First is Ghana, I love their soccer team, and I love hey celebrate goals. The other team is South Africa."

"It's from what I've seen on IShowSpeed's stream. It just looks like the people are so welcoming; when I watch the live stream and see the food, and the culture looks like a great environment," she added.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens encourage White lady to visit Ghana

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@XActivistJerry said:

"Yesss! This is what Ghana does best: warm hearts, banging food, rich culture, and vibes that hit different! IShowSpeed's livestream showed the world the real Ghana, and now more people like this American sis wanna come experience it. Welcome in advance! We dey wait for you with open arms. Who's ready to host more global visitors?

@2xnmore wrote:

"She said Ghana, take the win and let’s move on."

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"We are and she's welcome."

@KevinMuruta wrote:

"IShowSpeed has put Ghana and Africa on the international stage."

@Bismillahi41675 said:

"Chale Ghanaians are loving."

@Nana_K_Collins wrote:

"But madam journalist thinks it's of no importance."

@UAmago71401 said:

"I'll say what she can't say, we don't do 'give me, give me'😂🙏🏾."

American streamer IShowSpeed is set to receive a Ghanaian passport after his visit to the country as part of his Africa tour. Photo credit: @1cliff

IShowSpeed to receive Ghanaian passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed is set to receive a Ghanaian passport as part of a major honour from the government following his Ghanaian tour on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The news of the American streamer's upcoming recognition was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express mixed reactions to the news of IShowSpeed receiving the major honour.

