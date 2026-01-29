A Ghanaian woman based in the USA showed the harsh weather conditions they face abroad and explained why people should not squander their money back home

The Ghanaian lady showed the snow levels and said she still needed to go to work even though it was still cold, just to make money and send some home to her relatives

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter the woman raised

A Ghanaian woman living in the US shared the harsh weather conditions they face abroad and reasons their relatives in Ghana should not squander their money.

The woman said they still have to drive through the snow to work just to make a living. She stated that it was cold, but she had no option.

US-based Ghanaian lady shows harsh living conditions abroad and pleads with relatives not to squander their money. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

In a video on X, the woman showed some bottles of water in her car. She narrated that she only left the bottles of water in her car for a while and returned to see that they were all frozen.

She said this was due to the weather conditions at the time. She pleaded with people in Ghana to be prudent with their spending

"This is water, I just put it in my car, and all of them are frozen. I'm not kidding you. See all the snow around in America. We don't even know what to do. So, if someone sends you money to do something for them, please do exactly as they say. Be content with any amount or item your relatives abroad send to you."

The woman said she visited Ghana not too long ago, looking beautiful with her palms as soft as a baby's body. However, due to the severe cold weather, her hands now look like those of an old woman.

"When I came to Ghana, my palms were so soft, but now both hands look like those of an old lady. You didn't ask us to travel abroad, but because we are your relatives, you must show concern."

Reactions to borga's plea on prudent spending

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@duke_arthur34 said:

"Imagine showing off that car and complaining how people are misusing your money. If you can finance this car, you have money. Rich people in Ghana don't complain this much. Borga enni hweee. Always complaining. Ken Ken Kwa!"

@kwakuhelate1 wrote:

"At first I found these people annoying, but they are really suffering."

@GaruSarkCess said:

"No need to explain yourself, maame, because no matter what, your family back home won’t believe you, and they will chop your money when they get access to your money."

@2xnmore wrote:

"We just have a poor attitude towards work in Ghana; the pressure is different here also, you’re not suffering more than those living in Ghana."

@001Xtasy said:

"I feel this. If someone is sending money to help you, please just do what they ask. It’s not easy living far from home, and the least we can do is respect their effort."

@salim_ango wrote:

"They should also add transport and lunch money, because running errands for these people is a full-time job oo."

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"You're wicked if you channel their money into something else. Out there isn't friendly."

@kwakuahaban said:

"We don’t work in the snow when it’s winter, there is heat in the buses, trains and the car she is driving. We don’t hawk in the traffic like Ghana, we work in buildings that has heat system to keep everyone warm. These videos about snow bla bla is just for attention."

@De_Xguy wrote:

"You will watch this and will later come an insult, Akosua Serwaa when she is coming for the property she made with her own money and those that were a joint ownership with Lumba. Hypocrisy lol."

A Ghanaian woman abroad criticises her brother after squandering money she sent him for a house project. Photo credit: @afiriyiesadventures

Man squanders money sister allocated for project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living abroad was fixated after her brother misused money she sent him to embark on a house project.

In a video, she said her brother's excuse was that the money meant for a house project was diverted into a business.

Many people who commented on the video also shared varied opinions on the actions of the woman's brother.

