2026 FIFA World Cup: Countdown and List of Qualified Teams
- 42 nations have already secured direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Top teams like Argentina, England, France, and Morocco have confirmed their places early
- Four more African countries have advanced to inter-confederation playoffs, keeping their World Cup dreams alive
During the last international window, the race to secure spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensified across Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, North America, and Oceania.
As of January 24, 2026, 42 nations have already secured their spots in the 48-team tournament.
At the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to lift the trophy after one of the most dramatic finals in tournament history.
According to the BBC, the South American giants were held to a pulsating 3-3 draw by France before edging the contest 4-2 on penalties at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.
With their place already secured, Argentina will head into 2026 aiming to retain their crown at what promises to be a landmark edition of the competition.
Lionel Scaloni's team will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in Group J at the 2026 World Cup as they aim to defend their 2022 title.
Meanwhile, 2022 World Cup finalists France have been drawn into a group with Senegal, Norway, and a yet-to-be-confirmed third opponent for the 2026 tournament.
Qualified teams for 2026 World Cup
According to FIFA, the 42 countries below have secured their place at the 2026 World Cup.
1. USA
2. Canada
3. Mexico
4. Argentina
5. Brazil
6. Japan
7. New Zealand
8. Uzbekistan
9. South Korea
10. Iran
11. Jordan
12. Australia
13. Ecuador
14. Paraguay
15. Colombia
16. Uruguay
17. Morocco
18. Tunisia
19. Egypt
20. Algeria
21. Ghana
22. Cape Verde
23. South Africa
24. Senegal
25. Ivory Coast
26. Qatar
27. Saudi Arabia
28. Curaçao
29. Haiti
30. Panama
31. Spain
32. Scotland
33. Switzerland
34. Austria
35. Belgium
36. Netherlands
37. Germany
38. Norway
39. Portugal
40. Croatia
41. France
42. England
Countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup
As of January 24, 2026, there are approximately 138 days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on 11 June. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches, the largest World Cup ever.
According The opening game sees Mexico face South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca, while Canada and the United States play their group stage openers on 12 June at BMO Field and SoFi Stadium, respectively.
Key matches include host nation fixtures and high-profile group ties, with the tournament concluding at MetLife Stadium on 19 July.
African teams qualified for 2026 World Cup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African teams have directly qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025. The list includes the Black Stars of Ghana, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, who secured their spots with strong performances.
Four additional African nations advanced to the inter-confederation playoffs, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
