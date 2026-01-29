A group of men arrested an elderly Ghanaian woman for allegedly collecting taxes from people in Makola Market illegally

The elderly woman used the name of the Gbese mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, to collect the money from people at the market

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share varied thoughts on the matter

An elderly Ghanaian woman was arrested for allegedly collecting unauthorised tolls from people at the Makola Market, Greater Accra Region.

The men who narrated the incident claimed that the elderly woman had used the Gbese chief's name to collect the taxes from market-goers.

An elderly woman is placed in handcuffs after she was caught collecting unauthorised taxes from people in Makola Market. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & Getty Images

In a video on X, although the woman said nothing, her facial expression and body language showed that she was regretting her actions.

The person behind the camera narrated that they had caught the woman illegally collecting taxes, using the name of the Gbesemantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, for the wrong reason.

"This woman was caught in the market using Nii Gbese's name to collect taxes from the people in the market. She told them Nii Gbese had instructed her to collect the tolls. She is tarnishing Nii's reputation."

It is not clear who put the elderly woman in handcuffs since there appeared to be no police present in the video footage.

See the X post below:

Reactions to woman's arrest for illegal taxes

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

@cracckman said:

"Did the police handcuff her or the guys around her? I personally don't like the way this woman is being abused and even being forced to be on social media. If she has done anything wrong, the police should handle her and take her to the station."

@2xnmore wrote:

"The thing is, people, don’t just decide to steal; it’s already in them. Something needs to flip for you to think it’s okay to take without permission. We don’t like to see our grandmothers in this position; let’s do better."

@Linkin419 said:

"Free the poor woman cos she learned it from our politicians. The leaders showed her the way to do it."

@GaruSarkCess wrote:

"She has been doing it for a long time, and it’s clear that no condition is permanent. Sad though, hmm."

@ovafabulous0 said:

"She has every right to use his name to collect taxes 😂 because Nii always sells the lands for free without helping the town's people. Nii diee he fit sell land way belongs to the town because ebi Nii."

@GraphianTv wrote:

"Good move. When she’s back, she won’t think of doing something like that. And it will serve as a warning to others."

@IAMPHORMAT said:

"Grandma could have done better than this. Now you’re busy begging for sympathy when you had all the freedom in this country to do something else and decided to ruin it with just a single evil thought. I pity you, though."

@MrMa_nuel wrote:

"She probably needs some help... money, food, therapy... definitely some assistance... they should be easy with the law on her."

The GPRTU task force arrests 15 drivers in Ablekuma for overcharging fares. Photo credit: UGC

GPRTU task force arrests 15 drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GPRTU task force had arrested 15 trotro drivers in Ablekuma for allegedly overcharging passengers and operating illegal short-distance trips.

National Guard Commander Derumond Gaise said the operation was part of efforts to enforce discipline in the transport sector, with drivers describing the arrests as unjustified.

