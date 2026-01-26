NIA Increases Ghana Card Fees for First-Time Registration and Replacement

The National Identification Authority announced new Ghana Card fees, effective from February 2, 2026

First-time registration for adults under 25 will cost GH¢30, while card replacement would cost GH¢200

The NIA said the adjustment reflects rising operational costs and would help sustain the ID system

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced new fees for Ghana Card services.

Effective February 2, 2026, the NIA says fees for first-time adult registration for persons below 25 years old have been raised to GH¢30, with card replacement pegged at GH¢200.

The NIA, led by Wisdom Kwaku Deku, the Executive Secretary, announces a new increment for Ghana Card registration. Photo credit: National Identification Authority/Facebook.

According to the NIA, the review of its service charges, which was approved by management in 2023, follows parliamentary approval.

In a statement released on Monday, January 26, 2026, the NIA said the upward adjustment of its fees reflects rising operational costs, adding that it is intended to ensure the sustainability of the NIA.

"The last fee review for NIA services was proposed in 2022 and approved in 2023, based on cost assumptions at that time. The NIA has operated under the 2023 fee structure for over two years, during which operating costs have increased cumulatively without corresponding fee adjustments," the statement read.

"While exchange rate conditions have been established, key cost drivers of the National Identification System, including technology licensing, cybersecurity services, utilities, logistics, and personnel, remain elevated and are largely non-reversible," it added.

The NIA further stated that the new fee increment is in line with the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022 (Act 1080), which requires public institutions to periodically review fees to reflect prevailing economic and operational conditions.

Reactions to NIA's service fee increment

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the new NIA fee increment. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nashiru Abdul-Rafiq said:

"This is unacceptable,even health insurance kuraaa 30ghc, people de default,how more 150ghc for Ghana card renewal. Replacement which use to be 60ghc has jumped to 200ghc, like how?"

@Rodolpho Mohamed Bidossessi Honfo also said:

"The foreigners first registration is still the same ooh ! Just imagine a student paying that amount ! And also let's know about place of registration, documents involved and if not having a passport but a ECOWAS card of my country can I apply?"

@Collins Owusu commented:

"Premium service is just avenue for exploitation. Staff will intentionally frustrate people to go for premium."

@Seth Djan Boakye also commented:·

"National Identification Authority - NIA, Ghana. Personally, I think aside premium services, the standard fee shouldn't exceed 2x Ghana's National Daily Minimum Wage (₵19.97). With this the ordinary Ghanaian can afford. This is unfair!."

The Bank of Ghana issues new rules mandating the Ghana Card as the sole identification banking transactions within accountable institutions. Credit: National Identification Authority - NIA, Ghana

Ghana Card now compulsory for bank transaction

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana had mandated the Ghana Card as the primary form of identification for all banking transactions.

The new guidelines from the central bank are to tighten verification for foreign directors and non-residents in banking.

Special provisions had been made for non-Ghanaians to ensure seamless financial transactions when they are in Ghana.

