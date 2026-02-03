A list of impressive parades held in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has captured online attention, showcasing the deep respect Ghanaians have for their king

The trend follows a ceremonial parade by the Inspector General of Police at Manhyia Palace in honour of the Asantehene, sparking debate nationwide

The celebrations have ignited massive online reactions, with Ghanaians sharing their views, and others praising the parades that honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s legacy

Over the years, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been honoured with several parades recognising his leadership, influence, and contributions to Ghanaian culture.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s list of parades he has inspected trends as Ghanaians react. @_BigMan2104/X

Source: UGC

These events have celebrated the monarch’s role in uniting communities while highlighting the nation’s rich traditions.

One of the most widely recognised events was the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Parade, where Ghanaian culture and heritage were proudly displayed on an international stage. The parade brought the vibrancy of the Ashanti Kingdom to the global diaspora, earning admiration from many.

At home in Ghana, the KNUST Parade Grounds during Chancellor’s Week has served as a platform for students and faculty to pay tribute to the Asantehene. The parade was marked by discipline, precision, and a shared respect for Ghanaian heritage.

The Guard of Honour Parade at the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra is another notable tribute, where officers came together to salute the monarch in recognition of his enduring leadership.

Also, the Guard of Honour Parade by the Police Royal Ladies during Akwasidae at Manhyia Palace highlighted elegance and ceremony. Dressed in traditional attire, the Royal Ladies demonstrated poise and reverence, reflecting the high regard in which the King is held.

These parades, though held some time back, have resurfaced in discussions following recent questions about the parade organised by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno of the Ghana Police Service.

They serve as a reminder of the Asantehene’s long-standing tradition of inspecting and being honoured through such ceremonial events, reinforcing his legacy as a unifying figure and cultural icon.

Read the X details below.

Ghanaians react to Otumfuo’s parade list

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section following the list of parades held in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II across the world. Here are some interesting reactions.

@MrKobia wrote:

"When he went to Morocco as well."

@Quame_Scratch shared:

"Deɛ ɔmo mpɛ no bi nie Deɛ Asantefoɔ pɛ nie Deɛ ɛfɛ nie Asante yɛ ɔman."

@MacloveAddo commented:

"Don't mind them wai, they can go and burn lake bosomtwe koraa. We dont care about them. Nana wo nkwa so, piaaaaaaw."

@mkv_ohenedjan commented:

"If Dormaahene tries this, he'll tear acl."

@AkanAseserm commented:

"Adɛn na mo ntwerɛ wɔ Akan Asante kasa mu? Yɛ eni ngye twi ho? Adɛn yɛ kasa nka yɛ Asantesɛm ho anaa? Enibue aba, sɛ yɛ eni ngye sɛ yɛ sua yɛ kasa no twerɛ koraa a Google/AI bɛ tumi ayɛ ama yɛn Adɛn na yɛ yɛ sɛ obroni kasa wɔ enimonyam sene yɛ kasa a nananom de kyekyere yɛ amaneɛ."

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno showers praise on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

IGP Tetteh Yohuno Showers Praise on Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has showered words of praise on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This comes after the revered chief paid a historic visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Speaking at a ceremony held to welcome Otumfuo, IGP Tetteh Yohuno described the Asantehene as the modern-day King Solomon, eulogising the king of the Asante Kingdom for his wisdom and exceptional leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh