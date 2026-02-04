A senior UMaT lecturer, Prof. Bernard Kumi-Boateng, has gone viral online after a video of his unconventional, hands-on lecture started trending

He took his students to the field to learn practical work, mixing education with humour. The lively delivery had many viewers laughing and sharing widely

Netizens praised the innovative lecture style, saying they would love to attend his class to experience the fun, engaging, and interactive teaching firsthand

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has captured online attention with a creative and entertaining approach to teaching.

UMaT lecturer Prof. Kumi-Boateng’s engaging field lectures capture hearts online. Image credit: UMaT, Y.A Media Plus+/Facebook

Source: UGC

Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng, Associate Professor in Geomatic Engineering, took his students out of the classroom and into the field, turning a routine lecture into a lively, hands-on learning experience.

The widely circulated Facebook video shows Professor Kumi-Boateng leading a group of students across farmland, demonstrating practical fieldwork techniques while keeping the atmosphere light and engaging. His unique approach immediately drew laughter, as students followed his instructions, balancing textbooks with boots in the soil.

Many online viewers praised the professor’s creativity, saying his method brings lessons to life in a way that traditional classrooms cannot.

One comment read, "I wish this were my lecturer, by now I'm sure, I will be the Minister of Agriculture," one wrote.

Throughout the excursion, the lecturer injected humour into the lessons, ensuring students were both learning and enjoying the process. “You thought you would just sit in the classroom and enjoy? Not on my watch!” he joked.

He continued, “This is UMaT, University of Mowing and Torture.” His playful tone and interactive teaching style made the students laugh while reinforcing important practical skills in geomatic engineering.

The video quickly went viral, with netizens sharing how refreshing it is to see educators connecting theory to real-world applications in such an entertaining way. Many expressed admiration for Professor Kumi-Boateng’s dedication to student learning and his ability to mix fun with education.

Watch the Facebook videos below.

Reactions pour in to UMaT lecturer video

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section following the trending video of the UMaT lecturer.

Here are some of the most interesting comments gathered.

Mike Agyeman wrote:

"This lecturer will be an Asante man p333 ."

Adom Asante Kyere shared:

"University of Mowing And Torture (UMAT) ."

Del Tettson commented:

"I wish this were my lecturer, by now I'm sure, I will be the Minister of Agriculture."

Philimon Sappor commented:

"His class go jorm rough."

Zack Gh Arimu added:

"Vawulence is anything that has pain and occupies the heart."

Isaac Frimpong shared:

"Every Ghanaian university student should have a farm, and that farm should be your project work."

Âbbîâm Danso shared:

"This is even better than spending 3 hours in a lecture hall, you'll be sleeping sef."

Izaac Nyame shared:

"Either u stop school, or u go bush, choose one ."

Gregory Gregg commented:

"This is the only ’nkwasiafo' and ’moa’ you would love to hear as a student; it gives you the hope that you have a lecturer and mentor ready to groom you."

