President John Dramani Mahama commented on the visit of an American streamer and YouTuber, IShowSpeed

The President said his children introduced him to IShowSpeed's African tour and shared the experiences he had with him

Social media users who watched the President thronged the comment section of the post to share their varied thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama expressed optimism that American streamer and YouTuber, IShowSpeed, would come back to Ghana, considering how he enjoyed his visit.

The President recounted that his children introduced him to IShowSpeed's Africa tour and an experience that will ensure the streamer returns for more.

President John Mahama expresses optimism that American streamer, IShowSpeed, will return to Ghana. Photo credit: @JDMahama/Facebook & @1cliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

He mentioned the streamers' visit to the Shea Butter Museum in Accra, an experience that has since become a case study in cultural marketing and tourism.

He added that one of his children showed him footage at the museum, which is owned by Ghanaian entrepreneur and former beauty queen Hamamat Montia.

President Mahama said this at the launch of the SheaPark Resource Hub Project in Wa.

“Recently, my children were all excited about some young man from America called IShowSpeed, who came to Ghana,” Mahama said with a chuckle. “And one of my children showed me a video of him in a shea butter museum of some sort.”

The President said the sight of IShowSpeed undergoing an intensive shea butter massage showed he was overwhelmed by the sensation.

“I saw him lying down, and about 10 girls, all with shea butter, were massaging this boy. And the way he was enjoying it, he opened his mouth as if he couldn't breathe. That guy, I'm sure he'll come back here,” President Mahama said.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Mahama's comment on IShowSpeed

YEN.com.gh collated some social media reactions to President Mahama's comment on IShowSpeed's visit. Read them below:

@attrakta said:

"I am really enjoying prez Mahama's last term at the office...opposition cant even attack him. Like by now, they will be saying "Ghanaians are suffering, and the president is singing kuria kuria kujen jen..😂😂😂."

@PAPISUCRE373585 wrote:

"Wait oh so now ishowspeed a whole gh president Dey Tok abt ni? I’m not hating oh I mean I’m just like God you truly not man. Do my own for me aje."

@sharesofminds said:

"Surely, I speed show, loves your Administration and we too. Only your Interventions continue to improve our livelihood; he shall surely come back to his Motherland."

@gingosnr wrote:

"The President just didn't want to admit that he is a fan of IShowSpeed and used the children 😂😂."

@YhungFada said:

"I Know is Farida Mahama who showed the video to Mr President, but I can prove it 😂."

@Sam_Sterling2 wrote:

"Kyerɛ sɛ man wei nim deɛ ɛkɔso bia 🤣."

@Joel66997797046 said:

"Instead of us talking about galamsey and job creation, we dey talk about speed and youth are happy."

@SaviourKetti wrote:

"I put it to you that Mr president want that experience some 😂."

@XActivistJerry said:

"Definitely, IShowspeed is coming back to the motherland😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh