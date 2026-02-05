Zanetor Rawlings has won the admiration of many after news of her benevolent gesture went viral

This comes after she gave some residents in her constituency money to pay their children's school fees

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared diverse views on the kind act by the MP

A resident of the Korle Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has showered praise on the Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Zanetor Rawlings, for her benevolence.

A video sighted on the TikTok page of 1957 News showed the man detailing the financial support he received from Zanetor Rawlings concerning her child's education.

NDC Member of Parliament Zanetor Rawlings assists her constituents in paying their school fees.

He explained that the Member of Parliament issued a cheque of GH¢2,000 to him to pay his child’s university fees.

He added that the money given to him was in fulfilment of a promise made to him last year by the NDC MP.

With a look of gratitude, the elderly man pronounced blessings on Zanetor Rawlings for her kindness towards him and other persons in the constituency.

"I am so grateful for the cheque of GH¢2,000 from my MP, Zanetor, for supporting my child's university fees. She promised to support us every year, so may God richly help her and strengthen her in all her endeavours in Jesus' name. Amen."

The video then showed other beneficiaries at the residence of the MP, where a young man was explaining to them the rationale behind the decision to support constituents in paying the school fees of residents in the constituency.

NDC Member of Parliament Zanetor Rawlings provides financial support to her constituents.

The caption of the video also indicated that, in all, an amount of GH¢100,000 was distributed by Zanetor Rawlings to assist her constituents in paying school fees.

"The Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has disbursed a total of GH¢100,000 to constituents to assist with the payment of their children's school fees. A beneficiary parent seen holding a cheque of GH¢2,000 received under the initiative has expressed gratitude for the support and noted that the MP has promised to provide similar assistance every year. He prayed for God to enrich and strengthen Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings in the discharge of her mandate."

Reactions to Zanetor Rawlings' kind gesture

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on Zanetor Rawlings' actions.

Mental Slavery commented:

"Why should MP do that."

kudusmahmudu indicated:

"Humbly saying, why don’t we rather create job opportunities."

Lord_Commander indicated:

"This is what makes politics expensive in our part of the world. I’m not accusing the one who made this video, but this will now spark competition between other constituencies, and later citizens will see paying their wards’ fees as a requirement in order to be voted for."

dantez262 indicated:

"What happened to the NO FEE STRES

