Kevin Taylor has raised eyebrows with his commentary surrounding Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's failed prophecy

In a video, he called out critics of the embattled man of God and urged him to rescind his decision not to preach in the immediate future

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the media personality

Controversial National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist Kevin Taylor has waded into the brouhaha that has engulfed Prophet Bernard ElBernard following his failed prophecies about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries held on January 31, 2026.

Speaking on his programme With All Due Respect in February, Kevin Taylor expressed astonishment over the backlash Prophet ElBernard had received after his prophecy that Kennedy Agyapong would be elected the flagbearer of the NPP failed to materialise.

Kevin Taylor backs Prophet Bernard ElBernard as the latter faces criticisms over his failed NPP primaries prophecy. Photo credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard/Facebook, @WADR/ YouTube

According to him, this was not the first time a prophet in Ghana had given a failed prophecy, especially concerning elections.

"There are many pastors who prophesy, yet they do not come to pass, so why is everyone victimising the pastor? Is it because he is a young man?"

Kevin Taylor concluded by saying he was surprised by Prophet ElBernard's decision to apologise and urged him to rescind his decision not to preach for a whole year.

"He should go and preach. At the end of the day, we will stand before God individually."

Ms Nancy comforts Prophet ElBernard amid criticisms

Ghanaian media personality Ms Nancy, in a recent video on TikTok on Sunday, February 1, 2026, sent a message of encouragement to Prophet ElBernard, expressing her belief in him.

Ms Nancy opened up about past prophecies Prophet ElBernard gave about her years back, which have manifested.

NPP Primaries: Prophet Elbernard faces criticism over failed prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong becoming NPP flagbearer. Photo credit: Prophet Elbernard/Facebook, @Kennedy Agyapong/Facebook

She appealed to the wife of ElBernard to show her husband extra love and care now that he has announced plans to recuse himself from certain duties.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ms Nancy’s message to ElBernard

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Kevin Taylor.

RN_Juls stated:

"Honestly, I was very scared of the reactions of KT when this whole thing happened. I was expecting he’ll come and backlash our prophet, but Charley, thank you, KT."

DUSTED added:

"I don't even know why he is apologising and staying away from the pulpit for almost a year... I just don't get it."

pierro_D P stated:

"I don't think anybody expected an apology from him. To me, the apology rather suggests that he was saying everything from his own plan and not from God. Some of us are concerned about his approach during the prophetic campaign."

Zuri’s World opined:

"People are not necessarily attacking him. His prophecies are top notch. I have a personal encounter with him."

Nigel Gaisie intercedes for under-fire prophets

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie has spoken on the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Talking to his congregants on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Prophet Nigel Gaisie interceded for all the men of God who prophesied victory for Kennedy Agyapong.

He said the failed prophecies may have been a 'mishap' and do not in any way discredit the men of God who failed to get their predictions right.

