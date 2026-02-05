Samuel Frimpong, a Ghanaian man living in Nigeria, is in the grips of the police after he allegedly removed the roof of his tenant's apartment

The landlord gave an ultimatum for the Nigerian man and his family to move, but he allegedly went to remove the roof before the time was up

Police officials said they want Frimpong to appear before a court of law in the matter, and if possible, award damages to the affected tenant

The police in Nigeria's Rivers State have arrested Samuel Frimpong, a Ghanaian man living in the country, for allegedly removing the roof of a building he had rented out to his tenant.

The Ghanaian man in Nigeria reportedly removed the roof of the building because his tenant, Anozie Tochukwu, refused to vacate the apartment two weeks after his lease had expired.

Unfortunately, there was a heavy downpour a few minutes after Samuel Frimpong removed the roof, with rain said to have damaged items in the tenant's room.

A Facebook post suggests that the Ghanaian landlord served his Nigerian tenant notice in the latter part of 2025 that he would renovate the apartment.

This implied that he expected Tochukwu and his family to move out of his apartment when their rent agreement expired in January 2026.

According to the tenant, he pleaded with the landlord to allow them stay until February 14, 2026, as he had paid for a new apartment and needed to pack up.

Tochukwu said he was amazed when his wife called to inform him on February 3, 2026, that the landlord had instead de-roofed their apartment.

He stated that his wife is pregnant and they have two children aged two and three years old.

The tenant said that, aside from being exposed to the rain, many personal items, including their documents and certificates, were destroyed.

He valued all the destroyed items at ₦25,000,000 (GH₵200,501),

Meanwhile, the police said Samuel Frimpong will be put before a competent court.

Reactions to Ghanaian landlord's arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by We love Ghana on Facebook. Read them below:

Hon Prince Oga Boakye said:

"As much as I don't support what the landlord did, but you mean the tenant is having properties worth 25m and his living as a tenant?"

Christian Tutu wrote:

"Apart from the pregnant woman and children part which he didn't do a good thing which is Really Bad but the way he took the roof off is Ghana man style even on Nigeria land, Ghanaians are causing them."

Courage Afari said:

"First time hearing Ghana news like this from Nigeria."

Eugene Ayem Kwofie wrote:

"The laws of Nigeria should deal with him accordingly because the law is the law."

Francesco Hunkpe said:

"I believe the post unfortunately i disagree with 25m naira."

Jaleel Sparrow Jack wrote:

"They should arrest him."

Anaba Tanko Olu said:

"See lies so he has a belonging worth such amount and still lives in a rented house."

Rent Control Boss Kporsu cautions landlords

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu cautioned landlords against breaking into abandoned properties and advised them to follow lawful procedures.

The Rent Control boss explained the 'abscondant process', which required landlords to report cases and issue a 14-day notice before taking action, such as opening locks.

