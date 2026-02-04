A young Ghanaian lady has shared an exciting piece of news about her landlord revising her rent payment agreement from a yearly advance payment to a monthly payment

According to her, she had been beside herself with worry since the beginning of the year about how to raise money to pay a year’s rent, lest she lose her place

Her news has sparked conversations on Facebook about the need to shift rent payment agreements from the yearly advance system to a monthly payment structure

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share her joy with her friends after receiving what she considers her most exciting piece of news.

According to the lady, her mind had been clouded with thoughts about how she would pay her rent, which is due in July this year. As a result, she had started saving and making necessary preparations ahead of July to avoid losing her rented place.

It came as welcome news when her landlord issued an official notice informing her of his intention to revise the rent payment arrangement.

According to her, the landlord informed her through a letter that he would now accept monthly payments for the room instead of the usual one-year advance payment.

According to the lady, the news came as a relief, and so filled with joy, she decided to share it on her Facebook timeline.

Recounting the experience on Facebook, she posted:

"My landlord called and handed me a stapled piece of paper... I opened it, and guess what? The rent payment has been changed from yearly to monthly. I mean, words can't explain my excitement!"

"As soon as we entered January, I started wondering how I was going to save up and pay rent for another year in July."

The young lady’s story highlights the growing calls by many tenants for a review of rent payment agreements, with increasing advocacy for a shift from the yearly advance payment structure to a more flexible monthly payment system.

Many renters lament that the current advance system places a heavy financial burden on tenants, making it difficult for them to secure and maintain accommodation

Reactions to calls for rent payment restructure

Scores of people have reacted to the story shared by the young lady, sharing varied opinions on the subject. YEN.com.gh has compiled below a list of some comments.

Tino DE Farmer commented:

"I actually tried this arrangement with my tenants, but I later had some regrets. At the end of the month, some tenants would pay two weeks late, while others would beg to carry the payment over to the following month. I didn't enjoy this setup, so i reverted to the annual payment."

Nana Ama Nkrumah noted:

"At my place, the landlord takes six months or annually. Even if you want to pay for two years, he will not accept it. He will tell you to use the remaining money to work so that you will make some profits. Some landlord's are God sent."

Dave Kojo Jnr said:

"This arrangement works perfectly in the Ivory Coast. There is a penalty for late payment. The law is very clear; you can evict the tenant after two months of defaulting payment."

